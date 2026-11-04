Federal National Council, British Parliament discuss parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed the depth of the historic relations and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, highlighting the continued progress of bilateral ties across various fields.

During a meeting held in Abu Dhabi today with Geraldine McCafferty, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE, attended by Sara Mohammed Falaknaz, Chairperson of the FNC Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, Al Nuaimi highlighted the commitment of the leaderships of both countries to further developing this partnership and broadening its horizons in a manner that serves their mutual interests and fulfils the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting also underscored the importance of developing parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the UK Parliament, activating channels of communication and coordination, and exchanging parliamentary visits and expertise.

These efforts would help strengthen ties between the two legislative institutions and enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting issues of mutual interest.

The discussions also addressed the latest developments in the region, as well as a number of regional and international issues. Both sides stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to support security and stability and promoting dialogue and understanding in addressing current challenges.

Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi affirmed that the values of tolerance, coexistence, openness and respect for others constitute fundamental pillars of UAE society. He noted that these values reflect the country's approach to embracing people of different nationalities and cultures while respecting cultural and religious diversity.

Both sides stressed the importance of countering hate speech, extremism and discrimination, and promoting the values of moderation, tolerance and mutual respect. They also highlighted the role of legislative and parliamentary institutions in raising awareness and fostering a culture of dialogue, understanding and coexistence among different communities.

For her part, Ambassador Geraldine McCafferty expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for the attention and care it extends to British residents living in the country. She commended the UAE's efforts to provide a safe and stable environment that welcomes people of different nationalities and cultures and promotes the values of tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect.