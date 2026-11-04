UAE wraps up successful presence at 19th Tan-Tan Moussem

TAN-TAN, Morocco, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has concluded its participation in the 19th Tan-Tan Moussem, held in Morocco from 30 October to 3 November 2026. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority alongside the Emirates Camel Racing Federation and the General Women’s Union, the UAE pavilion attracted significant visitor turnout and high engagement throughout the five-day festival.

Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, affirmed that the UAE’s participation in this year’s edition of the Tan-Tan Moussem marks a significant milestone in the longstanding cultural and heritage cooperation between the UAE and Morocco.

He noted that the UAE pavilion attracted widespread interest from visitors and heritage enthusiasts, reflecting the depth of historical and fraternal ties binding the two nations.

He added that the UAE’s representation took on special significance as it coincided with Morocco’s national celebrations of Unity Day, providing an opportunity to share in the joy of the brotherly Moroccan people. He stressed that the occasion served as a poignant expression of the deep fraternal bonds and mutual affection uniting the two nations.

Highlighting the public response, Al Qubaisi stated: “We were deeply pleased by the remarkable visitor turnout and keen interest across all sections of the UAE pavilion. Our goal was to create a lively interactive platform that introduces global audiences to the depth of Emirati culture through live folk showcases, artisanal crafts, and traditional competitions. These displays enabled visitors to experience our traditions, underscoring its central place in shaping our national identity.”

Al Qubaisi concluded: “The accomplishments of this year’s edition represent a major success in the UAE’s participation at the Moussem, furthering our mandate to deepen cultural cooperation and forge joint heritage initiatives. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our brothers in the Kingdom of Morocco for their exceptional hosting and organisation, as well as to all partner entities and teams whose contributions drove our success.

We remain committed to sustaining our active cultural presence at future editions of this prestigious gathering.”

Throughout the event, the UAE pavilion attracted a wide audience of festivalgoers, heritage enthusiasts, and distinguished officials, alongside official delegations and international media representatives.

Visitors toured the pavilion’s various sections to explore its immersive displays and interactive activities, which provided vivid insights into traditional Emirati life while highlighting the longstanding customs, traditions, and heritage practices passed down through generations. The exhibits also underscored the deep-rooted cultural and heritage ties uniting the UAE and Morocco.

The final day of the UAE’s participation was marked by an awards ceremony honoring the winners of the “Best Traditional Tent Display” competition. The contest showcased authentic aspects of desert life, Bedouin traditions of hospitality, and traditional methods of tent construction and heritage furnishings.

The closing programme also featured a poetic evening with a group of renowned poets from the UAE and Morocco, who recited verses celebrating the richness of cultural heritage and the enduring role of poetry in collective memory of both countries. Together, these activities underscored the vital importance of preserving heritage and passing it on to future generations.

Emirati artist Fadel Al Mazrouei also performed a live concert in the El Ouatia area, treating audiences to a selection of songs that were met with enthusiastic audience engagement. The performance added to the festive atmosphere, highlighting Emirati music as part of the Tan-Tan Moussem’s cultural programme.

The UAE’s participation in the Tan-Tan Moussem, which dates back to 2014, reflects its ongoing commitment to showcasing Emirati heritage on international platforms and expanding cooperation with global institutions dedicated to heritage preservation. These sustained efforts contribute to safeguarding traditional knowledge and cultural practices, ensuring they are passed down to future generations.