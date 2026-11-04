Minister of Foreign Affairs sends written message to Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs inviting him to 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent a written message to Youssef Raggi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Lebanese Republic, inviting him to attend the opening ceremony and participate in the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 10 December 2026.

Youssef Raggi received the message during a meeting with Fahad Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic.