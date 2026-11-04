FDF announces H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Conference on Community Intelligence

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Family Development Foundation (FDF) announced details of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Conference on Community Intelligence, scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 November 2026 as part of the eighth edition of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, where the conference’s objectives, key themes, panel discussions and workshops were outlined.

The press conference reflected FDF’s commitment to strengthening engagement with the media and provided an overview of the conference’s objectives and aspirations. It also highlighted the conference’s mission to establish community intelligence as a fundamental pillar in building an aware and cohesive society capable of adapting to change, seizing opportunities and addressing challenges.

It was attended by Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF; Wafaa Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department at FDF; along with a number of experts, FDF employees and media representatives.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi affirmed that the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Conference on Community Intelligence, held under the theme “A Cohesive Society Where Everyone Participates,” embodies the humanitarian and developmental vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), “Mother of the Nation.” Her Highness has made human development, family empowerment and community cohesion a lifelong mission and a commitment to the nation, firmly believing that meaningful investment begins with people and that shaping the future requires identifying potential, nurturing creativity and providing opportunities for everyone to contribute to development and collective achievements.

She explained that the conference, organised by FDF as part of the eighth edition of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Programme’s Higher Committee, serves as a national platform bringing together expertise and inspiring perspectives. It seeks to open new avenues for collective community action by raising awareness of community intelligence, showcasing leading experiences and practices, and addressing key issues related to awareness-building, family empowerment, entrepreneurship and innovation, and social responsibility.

She added that the conference reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has placed people at the heart of development and recognised the family as the foundation of a strong and stable society. This vision has laid the foundations of a nation that believes its progress is driven by the awareness of its people, the cohesion of its families and their active participation in shaping its future.

Al Rumaithi noted that the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme continues, through the support, patronage and guidance of Her Highness, to play a vital role in fostering creativity, recognising role models and encouraging initiatives that offer innovative solutions to the needs and aspirations of society. The Programme also seeks to embed a culture of excellence as a driving force for positive change and community advancement.

She emphasised that FDF’s ambitions for the conference extend beyond the discussions held during its sessions and the ideas and recommendations emerging from its workshops. The Foundation aims to generate tangible, positive impact on society, both now and in the future, by integrating efforts, activating partnerships and translating knowledge into practical initiatives and solutions. These efforts will strengthen the ability of individuals and families to address challenges, seize opportunities and contribute meaningfully to building a more cohesive and prosperous future.

Al Rumaithi also commended the vital role of the media as an essential partner in raising awareness, disseminating knowledge, highlighting inspiring experiences and communicating meaningful messages to different segments of society. She underscored the importance of media partnerships in conveying the conference’s message, bringing community intelligence issues to the forefront of public awareness and encouraging individuals and institutions to adopt positive practices that benefit society. She further highlighted FDF’s commitment to providing an interactive platform for dialogue with media representatives and

addressing their enquiries, fostering constructive engagement and a deeper understanding of the conference’s objectives, themes and aspirations.

Ms. Ousha Al Suwaidi, Project Manager of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, spoke about the importance of developing an integrated framework to identify promising community capabilities and channel them towards addressing priority issues. She stressed that the next phase calls for a shift from individual initiatives towards more integrated models of action, grounded in a thorough understanding of community needs and the application of knowledge and expertise to develop innovative approaches to change. Such an approach would enhance the ability of individuals and institutions to anticipate challenges and develop flexible, effective responses that keep pace with rapid transformations and meet future requirements.

During an introductory presentation, Ms. Aisha Al Kaabi, Head of the Conferences and Programmes Section at FDF, outlined the key details of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Conference on Community Intelligence, including its objectives, main themes and programme. The conference will feature five panel discussions addressing key issues related to building awareness in the digital age, entrepreneurship and innovation, family empowerment and social responsibility. The programme will also highlight inspiring experiences, facilitate knowledge exchange and explore practical perspectives and solutions that contribute to strengthening community cohesion and enhancing quality of life.