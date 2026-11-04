Jaheziya announces National Institutional Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Programme

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Coinciding with the United Arab Emirates’ Flag Day celebrations, and reflecting the values of loyalty to the nation, gratitude to its leadership, and giving back to society, the Emirates National Medical Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya), in collaboration with the National Training Company (Tadreeb), announced the proposed launch of the National Institutional Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Programme — “Muassasati” (My Institution).

This national initiative embodies the spirit of social responsibility and institutional partnership while contributing to national security, public safety, and the sustainability of essential services.

The initiative builds upon six years of sustained efforts to strengthen medical preparedness and emergency response capabilities across the UAE's public and private healthcare sectors. These efforts have contributed to improving hospital readiness, strengthening the response capabilities of emergency medical and healthcare teams, and supporting frontline responders.

The programme is being developed through collaboration and alignment with the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, American emergency medical services organisations, and leading specialized training centers and universities in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

It aims to establish a unified, integrated, and internationally accredited national preparedness and emergency response framework, empowering frontline personnel across government and private institutions to respond effectively to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) hazards through a standardized national approach aligned with international practices and standards.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of the Emirates Doctors Initiative, and President of the Emirates National Medical Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya), emphasised that announcing the Muassasati initiative in conjunction with UAE Flag Day reflects the values of loyalty, gratitude, and giving.

He explained that the initiative aims to empower personnel with essential skills and competencies and utilize these capabilities to improve institutional preparedness through a unified and integrated methodology aligned with emergency response standards.

It also seeks to promote teamwork and collaboration, strengthening national preparedness and coordinated emergency response capabilities across government and private institutions.

He noted that the programme successfully completed its first pilot phase, training and qualifying 1,000 participants from various government and private institutions across the UAE.

This achievement provided strong momentum for the official launch of Muassasati in conjunction with UAE Flag Day.

Over the next five years, the programme aims to train and qualify 10,000 employees and specialists, develop 500 institutional leaders and 200 trainers, and conduct 100 emergency exercises and simulations across 100 institutions throughout the UAE.

He further explained that the initiative aims to generate an estimated cumulative economic and institutional impact of AED 1 billion over ten years, through enhanced prevention, reduced potential losses, improved emergency response efficiency, and strengthened business continuity.

This projected impact will be subject to evaluation through specialised economic impact studies and established performance indicators.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine in the Republic of San Marino, emphasised, in a proposed statement for the occasion, the importance of expanding preparedness and capacity-building programmes beyond the healthcare sector to encompass government and private institutions.

“Strengthening institutional preparedness is a fundamental pillar in building safer and more resilient societies," he stated. "The Muassasati initiative presents a promising model for leveraging accumulated expertise in medical training and disaster management and applying it across institutions in various sectors.”

The Muassasati initiative reflects a vision of transforming national occasions into opportunities to launch sustainable development initiatives that serve the nation, build national capabilities, and strengthen partnerships among government institutions, private-sector organizations, and public-benefit entities.

A new expansion phase is proposed to begin in 2027, initially involving ten institutions from different sectors, followed by progressive expansion across all seven emirates under a strategic plan extending through 2031.

The initiative's organizers emphasize that Muassasati represents a continuation of the mission of the Zayed Giving Initiative, the Emirates Doctors Initiative, and the Jaheziya Programme in promoting a culture of service, giving, and investment in human capital.

The ultimate objective is to develop institutions that are better prepared, more resilient, and more capable of responding effectively to emergencies and disasters.