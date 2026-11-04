ADIB rights trading period for AED 1.75 billion rights issue begins on 4 November

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced that the trading period for the rights allocated to shareholders as part of its AED1.75 billion rights issue will commence on 4th November 2026. The rights can be bought and sold on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) from 4th to 16th November 2026.

Eligible shareholders of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) registered as of the Eligibility Date on 2nd November 2026 were allocated one right for every 34.14 existing ADIB shares held, subject to applicable rounding adjustments. The rights can be traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) from 4th to 16th November 2026 under the trading symbol “ADIBRI26”, with each right entitling its holder to subscribe for one new ADIB share at an issue price of AED16.45.

During the trading period, registered Shareholders who do not wish to exercise all their rights and subscribe for the New Shares, may therefore sell their Rights to other investors. The price of a Right upon commencement of trading will be determined by market supply and demand. Investors who wish to secure more shares upon subscription may purchase rights during the trading period . The subscription period for the new shares will start on 10th November and closes on 24th November 2026.

Investors who purchase rights must separately apply and pay the issue price of AED16.45 for each new share they wish to subscribe for during the subscription period. Buying rights does not automatically result in a subscription for new shares.

Shareholders who do not take up their entitlement in full will retain their existing shares, but their percentage ownership in ADIB will be diluted following the issuance of the new shares, including where they sell their rights.

Rights trading closes on 16th November 2026, while subscription for new shares remains open until 24th November 2026. Trading in the new shares is expected to commence on ADX on 18 December 2026.

ADIB is acting as the Sole Receiving Bank for the rights issue. Subscription channels include the ADX ePortal and participating ADIB branches. ADIB account holders can also subscribe digitally through the ADIB Mobile App using their existing digital banking credentials.