Khalifa University, Sanofi partner to advance genomic research into Asthma, COPD in UAE

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Sanofi signed a strategic research agreement to advance genomic research into asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The collaboration will undertake a genome-wide association study (GWAS), combining Khalifa University’s genomic research expertise with Sanofi’s biopharmaceutical research and development capabilities.

By examining genetic variations associated with asthma and COPD in the study population, the research aims to generate locally relevant scientific evidence, improve understanding of disease biology, and identify pathways for further investigation and potential therapeutic discovery.

The partnership also seeks to address the historical underrepresentation of regional populations in large-scale genomic research and strengthen the UAE’s capabilities in genomic and precision medicine research.

The study seeks to expand the evidence base for populations historically underrepresented in global genomic studies, supporting more locally relevant biomedical research and future precision-medicine investigations.

“Advancing precision medicine requires scientific evidence that reflects the genetic diversity of the populations we aim to serve. Through this collaboration with Sanofi, Khalifa University is bringing its genomic research capabilities to the study of asthma and COPD, helping address gaps in regional genomic knowledge while strengthening the UAE’s capacity for advanced biomedical research. By connecting population genomics with international research expertise, we aim to generate insights that can inform future scientific discovery and contribute to more targeted approaches to understanding chronic respiratory diseases,” said Prof. Habiba Al Safar, Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Khalifa University.

“Breakthrough medicines begin with a deep understanding of human biology, and population genomics is one of the most powerful tools we have to uncover the root drivers of chronic disease,” said Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager, Vaccines, Greater Gulf at Sanofi. “This agreement with Khalifa University underscores our commitment to bringing our global R&D expertise to Abu Dhabi’s life sciences ecosystem and advancing early research alongside the country’s leading academic institutions.”

“This agreement marks an important milestone for respiratory research in the UAE. Asthma and COPD are complex diseases, and genome-wide association research can help identify genetic signals linked to disease and biological pathways that warrant further study. Examining these questions using governed data from the UAE can strengthen an evidence base that has historically underrepresented regional populations. For patients, the value begins with better knowledge and a clearer understanding of disease biology which can help shape the questions and directions of future research,” said Mohamed Abdulkader, Medical Head, Specialty Care, Greater Gulf Sanofi.

The study has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval and regulatory authorization from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Following completion of onboarding to the Department of Health’s secure Trusted Research Environment (TRE), the joint research team will analyze governed datasets from the Emirati Genome Program and Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s health information exchange platform, in full compliance with applicable privacy, security and research-governance requirements.

Findings from the collaboration will be evaluated through rigorous scientific analysis and shared via appropriate peer-reviewed channels.