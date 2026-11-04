World of Coffee Dubai to bring every link in coffee chain under one roof in January 2027

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of World of Coffee Dubai will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 26th to 28th January 2027.

The event is organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

Under the theme “The Center of Specialty,” the 2027 edition will bring every profile in the specialty coffee chain together on one show floor: growers, roasters, equipment manufacturers, importers and distributors, café owners, baristas and more.

Each of these profiles plays a distinct role in the journey from origin to cup. Growers determine the quality of every lot at origin; roasters shape how it tastes; equipment manufacturers engineer the tools that bring out its character; importers and distributors move it across borders; café owners build businesses around it; and baristas perfect the pour and place it in the customer’s hands.

“The Center of Specialty” is a commercial proposition built on that interdependence. With every link in the chain in one place, business that would otherwise require months of travel between origins and markets can be done in three days.

Dubai’s location makes this connectivity possible. Major origins such as Ethiopia and Kenya are within easy reach of the city, as are the fast-growing specialty markets of the GCC and South Asia. That places Dubai at the point where the bean’s journey meets the buyer’s.

World of Coffee Dubai is also where the market’s growing demand meets the supply to match it. Specialty is the fastest-growing segment of the region’s coffee market: Mordor Intelligence projects that specialty coffee across the Middle East and Africa, including Türkiye and South Africa, will grow by 9.05% a year through 2031, outpacing conventional coffee. Supply at origin is strengthening in step. The United States Department of Agriculture forecasts a record 2026/27 harvest of 12.1 million bags in Ethiopia, one of specialty coffee’s most celebrated origins and one of the closest to Dubai.

Exhibitor commitments for 2027 point to growing confidence in the show. Saudi companies have increased their floor space by 100% compared with the 2026 edition, while African participation has also increased by 100%, widening the range of producers and coffee varieties available to buyers on the show floor. Producing countries including Ethiopia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama and Peru will be represented.

New exhibitors joining the show in 2027 include CMA, the Italian manufacturer of traditional and super-automatic espresso machines, operating from a 40,000-square-metre high-tech facility in Susegana, Treviso. Other exhibitors confirmed for 2027 include Probat, Simonelli Group, Saudi roastery Dapilio, Gold Food, Alfanoos and Wendougee.

The 2026 edition set the benchmark for 2027, recording more than 20,000 trade visits and over 2,100 brands from 80 countries, with nine national pavilions, and 70% of participants reported generating qualified leads.