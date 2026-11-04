Dubai Future Foundation to host 'Taste of Tomorrow Challenge'

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Taste of Tomorrow Challenge, a new collaboration between Dubai Future Foundation and Kerry Group, a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions, was launched today ahead of Dubai Future Week, which runs from 18th to 21st November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museumof the Future.

The challenge, announced at the opening of Kerry’s new regional innovation centre at Expo City Dubai – brings together local chefs, creators and Kerry scientists to reimagine Emirati dishes and Dubai favourites with less salt, sugar or fat while preserving the flavours people love.

The Challenge asks a question that matters to every family in the UAE: can the region’s favourite foods be made healthier without losing the taste people love? Teams of local chefs and creators will work with Kerry scientists to find out, remaking traditional Emirati and Dubai dishes, from karak and laban to luqaimat, with less salt, sugar or fat and the same great taste.

Each team takes on one of three briefs, inspired by Dubai Future Week’s focus on food, nutrition and longevity. Live Longer looks at longevity and preventive health. Perform Better looks at sport and human performance. Feel Better looks at mental health and wellbeing. Each team brings together a chef, who leads the recipe, a creator, who shares the story, and a Kerry scientist, who provides the technical expertise.

Working with Kerry chefs and scientists, the teams will develop their dishes in Kerry’s innovation labs in just 10 days, from 9th to 19th November. The teams will combine their local knowledge with Kerry’s proprietary AI tools such as Kalaido, for product innovation, and Nexus, which supports on recipe formulation. Their progress will be filmed and shared by Kerry, Dubai Future Foundation and the creators, so the public can follow each dish from first idea to final tasting.

Fergal Mythen, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, said: “This collaboration reflects the strength and depth of Ireland’s economic relationship with the UAE and the confidence of Irish businesses in the UAE as a key partner and hub for growth.”

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Dubai Future Week gives people the opportunity to experience new ideas and help shape them. Our partnership with Kerry applies this approach to food, bringing chefs and scientists together to explore how familiar dishes can offer better nutrition. We look forward to seeing what the teams create and hearing what the public thinks.”

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief People Officer and Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, said: “Expo City Dubai is centred on the belief that innovation drives sustainable progress. We are excited to have Kerry as part of our pioneering business community and look forward to seeing the ground-breaking food innovations emerging from this collaboration.”

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said: “Better nutrition is needed to support health and longevity; but better nutrition will only make a difference if people love the taste. The Taste of Tomorrow Challenge brings together local culinary knowledge and Kerry’s science to explore what’s possible—making favourite foods healthier while preserving what makes them special.”

On Friday 20th November, the teams will present their dishes at Dubai Future Week. Each team will show a short film of its journey, then pitch live to a panel of judges drawn from government, industry and the food world. Visitors and media will taste the dishes and vote for their favourite.