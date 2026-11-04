RTA, Al Etihad Payments sign strategic agreement to launch next generation of nol–Jaywan cards

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), have signed a strategic partnership agreement to launch the next generation of nol–Jaywan cards, as part of the project to upgrade the nol system using account-based ticketing (ABT) technology.

The agreement aims to strengthen integration among public transport services within a single experience and to expand digital payment options for users of transport and other services.

The next generation of nol–Jaywan cards will be launched in successive phases, beginning with a pilot this November covering RTA’s public transport services, public and private transportation, including taxis and public parking services.

The new cards will enable holders to use the nol system for travel while also benefiting from payment services through Jaywan, the UAE’s national card payment scheme. This will strengthen the integration of public transport services and support the shift towards more convenient and flexible digital payment solutions that meet the everyday needs of residents and visitors alike.

The agreement was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, and Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments, in the presence of several officials and directors from both organisations.

Mattar Al Tayer said: “Our partnership with Al Etihad Payments reflects RTA’s approach to developing an integrated mobility system that puts customers at the heart of service design, combining ease of travel with efficient payments in a seamless digital experience. The next generation of nol–Jaywan cards marks a significant step in developing financial and technological solutions to support public transport and strengthen its link with everyday services.”

Al Tayer added: “We are keen to build effective partnerships with national entities and the private sector to develop innovative services and expand the payment options available to customers. This will help improve service efficiency, make public transport more attractive and support the growth of digital payments in Dubai.”

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments, said: “Integrating the national Jaywan payment scheme with nol cards is a significant leap towards unifying the UAE’s digital payments infrastructure. We are not merely introducing a new payment method; we are establishing a flexible and secure financial environment that connects key sectors and helps accelerate the transition towards a sustainable digital economy.”

Al Dhaheri added: “The gradual expansion of acceptance of this national payment scheme, both within the UAE and internationally, reflects our commitment to building innovative financial solutions connected to everyday life in the community and supporting the UAE’s financial inclusion strategy. This integration is a cornerstone of efforts to develop the digital ecosystem, improve the efficiency of the financial system and reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in financial innovation, supported by national payment systems that keep pace with the highest international standards.”

The new cards will offer digital options for activation and use through smartphones running Android and iOS, giving users a practical way to manage their cards and access their services. They can also be used on public and private transport and through online booking platforms for public transport services across the UAE.

The benefits for cardholders include more than 120 promotional offers and exclusive discounts, adding value to everyday card use. This integration will make services easier to access and support the UAE’s move towards connected digital solutions that keep pace with customers’ expectations and evolving needs in public transport.

The agreement reflects the approach of RTA and Al Etihad Payments to developing services that combine financial and technological innovation with mobility needs, support the integration of public transport across the UAE and highlight the importance of partnerships between national entities in delivering solutions with a direct impact on customers’ lives.

With the next generation of nol–Jaywan cards, payment options for public transport users will expand and mobility services will converge in a single experience. This will improve service efficiency and reinforce Dubai’s position in developing advanced solutions that make life easier for residents and visitors and support the growth of the digital economy.