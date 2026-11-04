CBUAE kicks off 2026 Article IV Consultation with IMF

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and the UAE Governor to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), initiated the 2026 Article IV Consultation mission at the CBUAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi, marking the start of the IMF delegation’s official visit to the country, which will continue until 17th November 2026.

The opening session was attended by the CBUAE’s Assistant Governors and senior officials, as well as the Head of the IMF Mission and members of the delegation.

Balama emphasised that the consultations reflect the UAE’s continued commitment to enhancing transparency and promoting financial and economic stability as an active member of the IMF.

The consultations will focus on the UAE’s macroeconomic and inflation outlook, alongside the CBUAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen banking sector resilience, advance financial infrastructure, and promote innovation in financial services. Discussions will also address the UAE’s adherence to international best practices in banking supervision, risk management, and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT).

As part of the Article IV Consultation, the CBUAE will lead a series of intensive technical meetings involving the IMF mission, relevant federal and local government entities, and private sector representatives. The discussions will focus on assessing the latest economic developments in the UAE, reviewing monetary and fiscal policies, and evaluating the regulatory and supervisory frameworks governing the banking and financial sectors.

In this context, Balama noted that the UAE continues to demonstrate robust structural resilience, supported by its advanced logistics and financial infrastructure.

He highlighted the strong performance of the national economy and its proven ability to maintain growth momentum and navigate complex global economic landscape.

The CBUAE affirmed that the Article IV Consultation provides an important platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange with the IMF, allowing the UAE to benefit from the Fund’s expertise while further strengthening its position as a leading regional and global financial hub and reinforcing investor confidence in the nation’s financial system.

The consultations take place at a time when the UAE economy continues to maintain solid economic performance and a favourable growth outlook. Economic growth is projected to reach 1.6% in 2026, before accelerating to around 10% in 2027, driven by the rapid expansion of non-oil sector activities, sustained investment in infrastructure projects, and increased production capacity in the oil sector.

Meanwhile, total assets of the UAE banking sector have exceeded AED5.7 trillion, reflecting the soundness of the financial system and the sector’s continued resilience and stability.

At the conclusion of the consultations, the IMF mission will prepare a report presenting its assessment of the UAE economy, including its growth outlook, as well as the key opportunities and challenges facing the economy.