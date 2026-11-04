ADFD's Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform earns Platinum recognition at Global ESG Awards

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has received the Platinum Award at the Global ESG Awards in the Water category, in recognition of its launch of the US$2 billion Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, a strategic initiative aimed at expanding access to safe and sustainable water resources and strengthening water security across partner countries.

Fatima Ateeq Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, received the award on behalf of the Fund during the official ceremony.

The Platform aims to mobilise US$2 billion in financing, comprising US$1 billion from ADFD and an additional US$1 billion from development partners between 2026 and 2030. It is expected to benefit approximately 10 million people by supporting projects that expand access to water, strengthen infrastructure and address growing water-related challenges.

Commenting on the recognition, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said: "Water security is fundamental to sustainable development, economic resilience and the well-being of communities. Through the launch of our US$2 billion Water Platform, we are strengthening our commitment to working alongside partner countries and development partners to address water challenges through targeted financing and sustainable infrastructure. We believe that investing in water security is an investment in people's lives, economic opportunity and the long-term development of nations."

The Water Platform builds on ADFD's longstanding commitment to addressing water challenges through development financing across its partner countries. To date, the Fund has allocated AED7.5 billion to more than 85 water-related projects in 30 countries, supporting access to sustainable water resources and strengthening water security.

A notable example is Serbia, where ADFD has provided approximately US$100 million in financing for irrigation infrastructure. The projects serve 122,432 hectares of agricultural land and include 17 irrigation canals spanning more than 500 kilometres. This reflects the broader development impact of ADFD's water investments, which extend beyond water security to supporting agricultural productivity, strengthening irrigation infrastructure and promoting the sustainable use of water resources.