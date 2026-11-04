Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2026, which runs until 5 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. toured the exhibition, visiting several UAE and international pavilions. He was briefed on the latest energy projects, innovations and advanced technologies, and how they can improve operational efficiency, strengthen infrastructure and help sustain reliable energy supplies as global demand rises.

Representatives of exhibiting organisations briefed H.H. on the technologies and solutions on display, including applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to develop energy systems, improve production efficiency and resource management, and strengthen the sector’s ability to respond to challenges worldwide.

Sheikh Khaled affirmed that meeting rising global energy demand requires investment in infrastructure and the use of advanced technologies to improve production efficiency and strengthen supply chain resilience, ensuring sustainable and reliable energy supplies.

H.H. noted that ADIPEC provides a global platform for governments, companies and investors to agree on priorities for the energy sector and build international partnerships that turn those priorities into projects. These projects strengthen the ability of energy systems to adapt to changing conditions, withstand disruption and recover.

During the visit, H.H. was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

ADIPEC 2026 opened with the new Energy Security Forum, where ministers, energy leaders, infrastructure operators and investors are examining ways to maintain reliable and affordable energy supplies amid geopolitical volatility and changing market conditions.

This year’s Strategic Conference features 11 programmes and more than 380 sessions covering energy sector priorities, from grids and infrastructure to AI applications and workforce skills.

More than 2,250 companies are participating in the exhibition, including 54 national and international energy companies. The exhibition features 30 country pavilions and four specialised zones where investors and companies can explore market-ready technologies and solutions.