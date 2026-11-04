MoHAP launches enhanced version of its sick leave attestation, approval services

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the launch of the enhanced version of its sick leave attestation and approval services and patient companion leave, shifting responsibility for submitting attestation requests from individuals to healthcare facilities licensed by MoHAP.

Under the enhanced approach, licensed healthcare facilities submit attestation requests directly on behalf of patients and their companions.

Eligible requests that meet the required conditions proceed automatically to the approval service without the need to submit a new application. These enhancements simplify the customer journey, reduce procedures and accelerate service completion, in line with Zero Bureaucracy objectives to reinforce the UAE Government’s leadership and global competitiveness in delivering easier, faster and more efficient government services.

The enhancements also provide for the healthcare facility that issued the sick leave to submit the attestation request on behalf of the patient or patient companion, making it easier for customers to obtain attestation or approval without additional burden.

This shifts the starting point of the service journey from the individual to the issuing healthcare facility and reduces the effort required from customers, in accordance with approved procedures and controls.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, emphasised that the enhancements to the Attestation of Sick Leaves and Medical Reports Service and the Approval of Sick Leaves and the Leave of the Patient’s Companion Service reflect the Ministry’s commitment to translating the UAE Government’s vision into a fundamental transformation in government service delivery. This transformation focuses on redesigning procedures, simplifying the customer journey and strengthening integration between entities.

This transformation aims to deliver a tangible impact on people’s lives through more accessible, efficient and proactive government services, advancing the UAE’s strategic vision and strengthening its global competitiveness and leadership in government service excellence.

He added that the Ministry aims to develop a more flexible and sustainable service delivery model capable of completing transactions through interconnected processes, supported by effective data exchange between entities and services designed around customer needs.

He emphasised that Zero Bureaucracy is measured by tangible improvements in customer experience and government operational efficiency, adding that the Ministry continues to foster a culture of continuous improvement to raise service quality, build confidence in institutional performance and reinforce the UAE Government’s position among the world’s most efficient governments.

Key enhancements include the automatic integration between the attestation and approval services for requests that meet the required conditions, eliminating the need to submit a new application. This applies to employees of the Federal Government and the local governments of Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, in accordance with approved controls, helping simplify procedures and reduce the effort required from customers.

The enhancements also enable healthcare facilities to submit attestation requests for patient companion leave alongside patients’ sick leave, addressing the needs of patient companions and facilitating the completion of sick leave procedures.