National Media Authority, Ajman Government Media Office sign strategic partnership agreement for Ajman Media Forum 2026 – THE SIGNAL

AJMAN, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority and the Ajman Government Media Office have signed a strategic partnership agreement for Ajman Media Forum 2026 – THE SIGNAL, naming the Authority as the Forum’s exclusive national strategic partner. The partnership aims to enrich the Forum’s content, expand its media reach, and strengthen its institutional presence locally and internationally.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the National Media Authority, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, signed the agreement.

The partnership seeks to align media and institutional efforts in support of the Forum’s objectives and key messages, drawing on the National Media Authority’s expertise to enhance its media and knowledge content, expand coverage of its activities, and strengthen collaboration among national entities working across media, government communication, and content creation. It also aims to reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading platform for dialogue on the future of media and innovation across the sector.

The agreement forms part of preparations for Ajman Media Forum 2026 – THE SIGNAL, organised by the Ajman Government Media Office. The Forum will bring together media leaders, decision-makers, experts, and specialists in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, content creation, and government communication to explore the transformations shaping the media industry's future.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi affirmed that the partnership reflects the importance of collaboration between federal and local entities in advancing the UAE’s national media agenda.

He said: “The objectives of Ajman Media Forum align with the National Media Authority’s priorities to develop an advanced media industry that strengthens the sector’s contribution to the national economy, empowers Emirati talent, and expands the international reach of local content.

“Through this partnership, we aim to support the Forum’s development as a national platform that connects expertise, talent, and investment, creates new opportunities for media organisations and content creators, and highlights the UAE’s achievements and development experience on the global stage.”

Al Shehhi added: “Artificial intelligence and technological advancement are reshaping the media industry, transforming how content is produced and distributed, changing the relationship between media organisations and their audiences, and redefining revenue models.

“These developments make the Forum an important opportunity to examine emerging trends and the decisions that will shape the sector’s competitiveness in the years ahead. We look forward to discussions that lead to practical applications, improve production quality and efficiency, advance business models, and empower media professionals to lead technological transformation while safeguarding credibility, protecting creators’ rights, and strengthening public trust.”

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi emphasised that the partnership represents an important step in preparations for the Forum, enabling it to benefit from specialised national expertise and further strengthening its content and professional standing.

He said: “We view the Ajman Media Forum as a platform that brings together media leaders and experts to discuss the key issues shaping the future of the sector, particularly artificial intelligence, digital technologies and content creation. Our collaboration with the National Media Authority is therefore essential, drawing on its institutional and professional expertise to support the development of the Forum’s content and enrich its discussions.”

Al Kaabi added that the partnership covers several areas of cooperation, from planning and organisation to media coverage, enhancing the Forum’s intellectual and professional value while facilitating knowledge exchange and dialogue on transformations across the sector.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to promote the Forum across media channels and digital platforms, coordinate television and media coverage, and align its principal themes and professional messaging.

The National Media Authority will also participate in the press conference announcing the Forum’s launch.

The Authority will help develop and oversee the content of the Forum’s opening session in coordination with the Ajman Government Media Office. It will also participate in discussions on keynote speakers, guests, and experts, supporting the programme's quality and enriching its professional and intellectual discussions.

The agreement further outlines the benefits granted to the National Media Authority as the exclusive national strategic partner. An accompanying executive annex details the visibility of its visual identity across media and promotional materials, arrangements for permits, invitations, and seating at the opening session, and provisions relating to promotional activities and media coverage.