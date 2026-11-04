NRC showcases prevention, treatment efforts at Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) is participating as a strategic partner and diamond sponsor of the fifth Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to raise community awareness of the risks of addiction, promote a culture of prevention and strengthen the exchange of expertise with healthcare institutions.

The forum is being held from 4th to 6th November 2026 at Baynouna Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region. Bringing together healthcare experts, institutions and representatives from the government and private sectors, the forum provides a platform for exchanging expertise and strengthening partnerships, with a focus on integrated healthcare services, mental health and quality of care.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Centre, said, “Our participation in the Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum for the fifth consecutive year is an opportunity to help people better understand addiction, prevention and recovery. Awareness must go beyond explaining the risks. Families also need to know when to seek specialised support, where to find it and how they can help a loved one through recovery.”

He added, “The forum also allows us to examine addiction from different clinical perspectives through discussions with fellow healthcare professionals. The value of exchanging expertise lies in how we apply what we learn to develop treatment and rehabilitation services and strengthen the care people receive throughout their recovery.”

At its dedicated exhibition stand, the NRC will introduce visitors to its specialised addiction prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services and programmes, with opportunities to speak directly with specialists about available care. Alongside these discussions, awareness initiatives and educational materials will explain the risks associated with psychoactive substances and the importance of prevention and early intervention, while highlighting how individuals and families can support recovery and adopt healthy, positive lifestyles.

For students attending the forum, Hassan Mahmoud Al Hammadi, representing the National Rehabilitation Centre, will deliver a lecture titled “Life Skills” through an interactive theatre session focused on developing essential life skills, promoting positive behaviours and encouraging informed decision-making.

Al Hammadi will also deliver an awareness lecture at the Senior Citizens' Majlis, addressing ways to protect children from the risks of drug abuse and the role of families in awareness and prevention. The session will introduce the NRC and its treatment and rehabilitation services, helping attendees understand the specialised support available.

At the forum’s accompanying scientific conference, Dr. Mohammed Abdulsamad, Psychiatry Specialist at the National Rehabilitation Centre, will deliver a lecture titled “Understanding Addiction Within the Spectrum of Impulsive-Compulsive Disorders: A Transdiagnostic Approach.”

The forum’s accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme will also give the NRC’s medical and specialist teams opportunities to keep pace with the latest medical practices and exchange expertise through scientific lectures and specialised workshops, supporting the continuing professional development that underpins specialised care.