Ministry of Economy and Tourism participates in WTM London 2026 ministerial summit

LONDON, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism participated in the ministerial summit held as part of World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, in collaboration with UN Tourism and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), on 4th November in London, United Kingdom.

The summit brought together a large number of tourism ministers from around the world, alongside leading industry figures and private sector representatives. Discussions focused on opportunities to develop more inclusive and flexible tourism investment models, enhance the attractiveness of tourism destinations, advance regulatory frameworks, leverage digital transformation and emerging technologies, develop human capital, and empower young people.

Participants also discussed the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships to support the development of more diversified and sustainable tourism economies.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: "Guided by the vision and directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has adopted a forward-looking vision for tourism sector development, based on resilience, innovation and diversification. This approach strengthens the sector's ability to navigate regional and global shifts while sustaining its growth and competitiveness over the long term.

To advance this vision, the UAE has developed state-of-the-art tourism infrastructure, introduced flexible legislation and policies, expanded its air connectivity network, accelerated digital transformation, and embedded sustainable practices across tourism activities."

Bin Touq noted that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism's participation in the summit provides an important opportunity to engage with tourism ministers and industry leaders from around the world, explore future developments, discuss more resilient and competitive tourism models, strengthen partnerships between governments and the private sector, and leverage innovation and technology while developing human capabilities and competencies.

Bin Touq added: "National efforts under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 continue to drive the development of targeted initiatives that leverage innovation and artificial intelligence, advance digital transformation and tourism data governance, and enhance human capabilities and talent development. In response to current developments, the UAE views tourism as an integral part of a broader economic diversification model, interconnected with vital sectors, including aviation, the economy, technology, culture, and the creative economy."

Bin Touq emphasised that resilience in the tourism sector should go beyond the ability to withstand challenges and serve as a fundamental pillar of tourism policies and connectivity networks, particularly air connectivity, which represents a vital lifeline for tourism and economic activity. The Minister of Economy and Tourism also highlighted the importance of strengthening international partnerships, developing protocols to address exceptional circumstances, and enhancing coordination among relevant stakeholders to ensure the sector remains prepared for future developments and continues to achieve sustainable growth.

He noted that enhancing tourism sector competitiveness requires diversifying tourism markets and expanding the range of markets and air routes served by national airlines. This would provide travellers with more options for reaching diverse destinations and mitigate the impact of challenges affecting specific markets or air routes on travel and tourism flows. The UAE is therefore strengthening its presence in strategic tourism markets while pursuing expansion into new European markets to enhance the appeal and competitiveness of its tourism sector.

He added that the UAE continues to expand the range of markets and air routes served by its national airlines, providing travellers with more options for reaching destinations across the world, facilitating smoother travel flows, and strengthening the sector's ability to adapt to challenges and developments that may affect specific markets or travel routes.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism further affirmed that the UAE remains steadfast in its efforts to deepen cooperation and build strategic partnerships with international tourism organisations, with a view to exchange expertise and best practices across the various fields of tourism.

He highlighted the country’s collaboration with UN Tourism in several areas, including the development of tourism data and statistics, the advancement of tourism sustainability, and the enhancement of tourism education and human capabilities and competencies — all of which reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global tourism destination and contribute to sustainable tourism development efforts at the regional and international levels.

Bin Touq said: “The UAE’s hosting of the 127th Session of the UN Tourism Executive Council marks a significant milestone in strengthening international cooperation and facilitating the exchange of expertise and experience in developing the sector. It is also an opportunity to drive joint efforts towards translating orientations and strategies into practical initiatives that contribute to enhancing the sector’s resilience, developing institutional and human capacities, and supporting sustainable tourism development pathways globally.”

On the sidelines of the World Travel Market, Bin Touq held bilateral meetings with the tourism ministers of India, Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria and Portugal. In his meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Cabinet Minister of Culture and Tourism of India, the two sides explored expanding cooperation in the tourism and hospitality sectors and leveraging the diversity of tourism products and experiences in both countries, particularly in medical, cultural, adventure, shopping and MICE tourism, supporting mutual tourism flows and unlocking broader prospects for investments and joint projects.

His meeting with Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism of Greece, discussed cooperation in green and sustainable tourism and the joint promotion of destinations in both countries, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s and Greece’s standing as two major tourism gateways for the Middle East and Europe and supporting increased travel and tourist flows between them.

Bin Touq also met with Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Bulgaria, to explore opportunities to develop joint projects in smart tourism, harness innovation and modern technologies to enhance visitor experiences, strengthen the joint international promotion of tourism destinations, and introduce programmes to attract tourists year-round. These efforts would contribute to diversifying tourism markets and increasing mutual tourist flows.

In addition, Bin Touq’s meeting with Tonci Glavina, Minister of Tourism and Sport of Croatia, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between tourism companies in both countries and to develop joint tourism and leisure programmes aimed at diversifying experiences and broadening visitor options. These efforts will help increase mutual tourism flows, capitalising on the growth of air connectivity between the two countries.

In a separate meeting with Pedro Machado, Secretary of State for Tourism, Commerce and Services of Portugal, Bin Touq discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Portugal in the sector and to exchange expertise and experience in developing tourism products and diversifying source markets.

WTM 2026, hosted by ADNEC Group, is being held in the London, UK, from 3 to 5 November at the Group’s ExCeL London. The event is one of the major international exhibitions specialising in the travel and tourism sector and a global platform bringing together governments, tourism authorities, companies, investors and sector leaders from around the world to foster cooperation, partnerships and the exchange of expertise.

This year’s edition features the participation of representatives from more than 180 countries, approximately 4,000 exhibitors and over 5,500 specialist buyers, and is expected to attract more than 46,000 participants.