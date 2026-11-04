European Commission's regulatory simplification initiatives to generate over €22 billion in annual savings

BRUSSELS, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission's regulatory simplification initiatives have the potential to generate over €22 billion in annual savings for businesses and public administrations.

Today, the Commission adopted its 2027 work programme, setting out its main legislative and non-legislative initiatives for the year ahead. It is accompanied by the 2026 annual progress report on simplification, implementation and enforcement, taking stock of progress towards simpler EU rules and more effective results on the ground. At a time of major changes, the European Union is redefining itself to build a more independent, secure and prosperous Europe.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: "We are equipping Europe for the challenges to come. Our 2027 work programme sets out ambitious policies to strengthen our Union's footprint. From deepening the Single Market to expanding our global partnerships. With strategic, streamlined policies, we will keep building a strong, independent Europe. A Europe that delivers for its citizens and businesses."

In 2027, the Commission will focus on delivering, implementing and enforcing on our ambitious policies. It will continue to implement the One Europe, One Market roadmap to boost competitiveness, deepen the Single Market and cut red tape and barriers to growth across Europe.

The work programme also sets out how the Commission will strengthen our unique social model, reduce strategic dependencies, strengthen the EU's defence, support Ukraine, expand global partnerships and protect democracy and citizens. New initiatives will be clear, agile and fit for purpose.

The Commission will take coordinated action to address high energy prices, strengthen its economy and further eliminate barriers to the Single Market.

The Commission will keep working on adapting to and mitigating climate change. It will propose a European Water Initiative to help better manage our vital water resources, present a European Heatwave Plan to improve cross-sectoral action; and consider reinforcing capacities and capabilities required for the EU to address future crises.

Since the start of its mandate, the Commission has proposed 12 omnibus packages, alongside other simplification initiatives, with the potential to generate over €22 billion in annual savings, nearly 60% of its mandate target. The priority now is to ensure that European businesses and citizens feel this impact. In this regard, securing swift and ambitious agreements from the co-legislators on pending proposals remains key.