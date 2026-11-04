Borouge targets 13.8 MMtpy of operating capacity by 2030

VIENNA, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Borouge International announced significant progress across its major growth projects in the UAE and Europe, advancing the company’s global expansion and long-term growth ambitions as it targets 13.8 MM tonnes of annual capacity by 2030.

The company is working towards the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contracts to expand its Ethane Cracker 2 (EU2) capacity by 230,000 tpy. As a key step towards this expansion, it has commenced the early Engineering Services in 2026 with Linde Engineering, the licensor of the original EU2 plant, as well as the Front End Engineering & Design (FEED) contractor for the EU2 expansion project.

In addition, Linde Engineering has been granted a letter of award for pre-Front End Engineering & Design (FEED) for the upgrade of Borouge International’s third ethane cracker, EU3. The additional ethylene produced by EU3 will be sold as base chemicals, supporting the Company’s long-term strategic objectives.

The company also continues to make progress on the Borouge 4 expansion project in Ruwais, UAE, owned by ADNOC and OMV, and operated by Borouge Plc, which is set to add 1.4 million tonnes of additional polyethylene capacity once fully ramped up, making Ruwais the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex.

Roger Kearns, Chief Executive Officer, Borouge International, said: “Borouge International brings together world-class assets, proprietary technologies and deep market expertise to create a more competitive and resilient global polyolefins leader. As we execute our growth strategy at scale, we continue to focus on innovation to deliver premium, differentiated solutions that support the needs of our customers and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Dr. Hasan Karam, Chief Operating Officer, Borouge International, commented: “We are unlocking new capacity through our strategic growth and expansion projects, strengthening our global polyolefins platform and generating long-term value for our shareholders. With a resolute focus on operational excellence, we are maximizing the performance of our assets, harnessing advanced technologies, and shaping the future of our industry.”

The company is also advancing its projects in Europe, building and delivering long-term value for shareholders. In Belgium, Borouge International’s second Propane Dehydrogenation plant, Kallo PDH2, with a production capacity of around 750,000 tonnes per annum, has reached mechanical completion with start-up expected in H1 2027.

In Burghausen, Germany, Borouge International is scaling up its Borstar® Nextension polypropylene project. Construction commenced in September 2026 for this next-generation single-site polypropylene facility, set to significantly increase commercial capacity upon completion to support growing market demand.

Borouge International also recently inaugurated its Schwechat specialty polypropylene compounding plant in Austria following a €100 million expansion and upgrade investment.

These strategic expansion projects further strengthen Borouge International’s position as the world’s leading pure-play polyolefins producer, supported by a global footprint, proprietary technologies and a broad portfolio of differentiated solutions.

Borouge International is a global polyolefins leader targeting 13.8 million tonnes of annual capacity by 2030 across its 30 global manufacturing sites.