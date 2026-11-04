Nahyan bin Mubarak visits ADIPEC 2026, reviews latest innovations, technologies in energy sector

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 2 to 5 November, with the participation of ministers, senior officials, and leaders from the energy, technology and investment sectors from around the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that ADIPEC 2026 reflects the UAE’s leading global position in the energy sector and its pivotal role in strengthening international cooperation and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise. He noted that the exhibition serves as an important platform for showcasing the latest innovations and advanced technologies, while fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to advancing the energy industry and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The remarks came during Sheikh Nahyan’s tour of the exhibition, where he reviewed the latest innovations, technologies and solutions presented by participating local and international companies in energy production, infrastructure development, digital transformation and artificial intelligence. He also explored technologies designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve the reliability of energy supplies, reduce emissions and develop more sustainable and resilient energy systems capable of meeting growing global demand.

During the tour, Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on key projects, initiatives and technological solutions showcased by participating organisations, aimed at advancing the energy sector and enhancing its efficiency and competitiveness. He also learned about the latest smart applications and advanced technologies that contribute to improving operational performance, developing production and supply systems, and supporting sustainability and innovation across the energy industry.

In remarks on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said that ADIPEC demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the global energy sector and highlights the growing role of innovation and advanced technology in advancing this vital industry. He noted that the projects and innovative solutions showcased at the exhibition reflect the significant progress taking place across the sector and the promising opportunities to enhance production efficiency and achieve sustainability.

Sheikh Nahyan added that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of this global event reflects the UAE’s position as a leading international hub for dialogue, cooperation and knowledge exchange. He emphasised that the event brings together industry leaders, decision-makers, experts and investors from around the world, creating opportunities for partnerships and investment while supporting efforts to develop energy systems and keep pace with the sector’s rapidly evolving landscape.

He further noted that investment in knowledge, scientific research and artificial intelligence, alongside the development of human capital and specialised skills, represents a fundamental pillar of the energy industry’s future. He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among institutions, companies, and research and development centres to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions and improve operational and production efficiency.

Sheikh Nahyan commended the role of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in advancing the energy sector and enhancing its competitiveness. He also praised the efforts of ADIPEC’s organisers and the event’s continued success in attracting leading international companies, institutions and experts, while providing an effective platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest developments in the energy industry.

The 42nd edition of ADIPEC 2026, hosted by ADNOC, features more than 2,260 exhibiting companies across 16 exhibition halls and 30 country pavilions. Organisers expect the event to attract over 239,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, with more than 1,800 speakers participating in over 380 strategic and technical conference sessions across 13 conference programmes, addressing key challenges and opportunities facing the global energy sector.

This year’s edition focuses on a range of strategic priorities, including energy security and supply resilience, investment and financing, infrastructure development, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. It also highlights improving industrial efficiency and advancing technologies that support emissions reduction and enhanced environmental performance, helping to meet the needs of global energy markets and promote sustainable economic growth.

The exhibition features four specialised zones showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, low-carbon solutions and chemicals, and maritime and logistics services. These zones reflect the rapid technological advancements transforming the energy industry and highlight the role of modern technologies in improving operational efficiency, promoting sustainability and developing production and supply systems.

ADIPEC continues to strengthen its position as a leading global platform for dialogue and collaboration among governments, companies, investors and industry experts. The event contributes to fostering strategic partnerships, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and accelerating the development of innovative solutions that support energy security and sustainable economic growth at both regional and international levels.