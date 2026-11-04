Emirates Environmental Group discusses biodiversity protection

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) discussed biodiversity protection and sustainable land management during its fifth and final panel discussion of 2026.

Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, emphasised the importance of balancing economic growth with the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems. She stressed the need to integrate biodiversity conservation and sustainable land management into development plans to preserve natural resources for future generations.

Held under the theme “Protecting Ecosystems in Rapidly Growing Economies: Biodiversity Restoration and Land Stewardship”, the session brought together sustainability leaders, environmental experts, researchers, policymakers, representatives of businesses and educational institutions, and young people.

The panellists included Lorenzo Tacchella, Head of Private Sector Partnerships for the GCC countries at the World Food Programme; Dr. Ali El-Keblawy, Professor of Plant Ecology at the University of Sharjah and Founding Director of the Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium; Enzo Ploder, Co-Founder and Head of Food Security and Creative Impact at ReFarm Global; and Dr. Philip Sanders, Sustainability and Environmental Lead at Ecocoast.

Participants discussed the challenges facing ecosystems in rapidly growing economies, particularly land degradation, habitat fragmentation, pollution, rising temperatures and water scarcity, and their effects on desert environments, coastal habitats, mangroves, wetlands and wildlife.

Speakers highlighted the importance of ecosystems in supporting food and water security, carbon sequestration, coastal protection and sustainable economic development. They stressed the need to restore degraded land through science-based solutions that reflect local environmental conditions and prioritise the protection of species and natural habitats.