Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi launches touring exhibition of Zayed National Museum in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, today inaugurated the travelling exhibition of Zayed National Museum at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah. The exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Antiquities and Museums under the theme “A Shared Vision: Innovation and Agriculture”.

Running until 31 March 2027, the exhibition celebrates the shared vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and their efforts to support agricultural development. It highlights the role of innovation in the evolution of UAE society between 1948 and 2010, tracing developments from traditional falaj irrigation systems to experimental farms in Al Ain, Saadiyat Island and the Digdaga area of Ras Al Khaimah during the 20th century.

During his tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud viewed a collection of artefacts, vessels and agricultural and water-management tools documenting the evolution of farming practices and methods of utilising water resources in the UAE. The exhibits also highlight the knowledge and expertise that enabled previous generations to adapt to the local environment and harness its resources to meet their needs.

The exhibition forms part of Zayed National Museum’s efforts to familiarise the public with the UAE’s history and cultural heritage across its various emirates. It also builds on similar exhibitions previously held in Dubai, Ajman and Fujairah, highlighting the distinctive cultural identity of each emirate within the UAE’s shared national history.