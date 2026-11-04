26% growth in value of certificates of origin transactions at Ajman Chamber during Q3 2026

AJMAN, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber bolstered its economic performance indicators during the third quarter of this year by recording 11,062 memberships. Meanwhile, the value of transactions for certificates of origin issued by the Emirate of Ajman exceeded AED 2.38 billion, representing an increase of over 26% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

This reflects the vitality and expansion of foreign trade, as well as the sustained growth of economic activities and local product exports.

The growth indicators for memberships and the rising value of certificate of origin transactions reflect the success of Ajman Chamber's efforts to develop its service ecosystem, simplify procedures, and facilitate the customer journey through integrated digital solutions and faster and more efficient services.

Furthermore, the Chamber seeks, in cooperation with its government partners, to create a flexible and stimulating business environment for investment and trade, supporting the objectives of the Ajman Vision 2030, "Ajman for People."

Ajman Chamber is committed to innovating and developing qualitative tools and initiatives that support the growth of economic activities, expand foreign trade development opportunities, and increase local exports. This is achieved by enhancing the participation of the Chamber’s members in international exhibitions and events, and providing the “Foras for Export (Export Opportunities) Platform”, which enables companies to access commercial data, information, and target markets, thereby facilitating export decisions for companies and factories to expand into global markets.

This is in addition to the launch of the Thara for Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, which represents a qualitative addition to the economic support ecosystem in the Emirate. It provides an integrated environment for incubating entrepreneurs, developing projects, attracting investments, and linking ideas and opportunities with supporting entities and services. This enhances the integration of the business ecosystem and increases the readiness of companies for growth and expansion, in line with the objectives of the Ajman Vision.