Real American Freestyle: Dvalishvili to face Moraes in Catchweight Crossover matchup

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will face Brazilian MMA star and former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes in a Catchweight Crossover matchup at the inaugural Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi, adding another high-profile contest to the star-studded card at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on Saturday, November 14.

Having previously faced each other inside the UFC Octagon, the two will now renew their rivalry on the wrestling mat.

Nicknamed 'The Machine', Dvalishvili returns to the RAF stage for his fourth appearance, having recorded two victories in three contests. The Georgian made an impressive debut in May 2026, defeating UFC legend Frankie Edgar 12–1 to earn Performance of the Night honours, before producing a dramatic comeback victory over Olympic gold medallist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo at RAF Georgia in July, overturning an 8–0 deficit to secure an 11–8 win and Match of the Night honours.

Making his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi, former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight champion and UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes brings extensive combat sports experience to the matchup, having successfully defended his WSOF title five times. The Brazilian previously faced Dvalishvili at UFC 266 in September 2021, where the Georgian secured a second-round TKO victory.

Dvalishvili said: "I'm excited to return to Abu Dhabi and compete at RAF's first event in the Middle East. Abu Dhabi has some of the best combat sports fans in the world, and the atmosphere is always incredible. I love wrestling, I love competing, and I'm ready for whoever is standing across from me. I'm coming to win and put on a great show for the fans on November 14."

The matchup adds to an action-packed RAF Abu Dhabi card headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, who will compete for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship. Other leading names set to feature include Arman Tsarukyan, Neiman Gracie, Umar Nurmagomedov, Urijah Faber, Kyle Snyder, and Julianna Peña.