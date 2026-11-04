Ministry of Finance, IMF mission discuss UAE fiscal developments and outlook

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) held a meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to review economic and fiscal developments across the UAE and explore ways to strengthen the strategic partnership and coordinate future policies between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations; and Saeed Bakhash, Head of the IMF Mission to the UAE, alongside a number of specialists from both sides.

The meeting covered an extensive agenda, including a review of the mission’s objectives and key areas of focus, an assessment of the latest developments across the UAE’s economic sectors, as well as policy updates and future priorities aimed at building on existing achievements and turning global economic challenges into promising opportunities for growth.

The Ministry of Finance emphasised that regular meetings with the IMF mission reflect the depth of the strategic partnership and the shared consultative approach between the UAE and the Fund. These meetings also provide an opportunity to exchange views on the strong performance of the national economy and the continued development of the fiscal system.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to adopting international best practices in transparency and flexible fiscal planning to respond effectively to global developments.

The Ministry noted that the constructive discussions focused on strengthening the institutional framework and improving the efficiency of fiscal planning and public financial management, alongside assessing public revenue performance and reviewing the bond issuance plan.

These efforts contribute to enhancing the UAE’s economic competitiveness and ensuring the sustainability of national resources.

Participants reviewed the financial performance and results achieved in 2025, as well as progress made in 2026 to date, and examined their implications for the general budget and the balance between revenue and expenditure. Discussions also covered the latest developments in Corporate Tax implementation and the performance of related revenues.

The meeting also highlighted the medium-term fiscal framework and the latest developments in fiscal risk management. Participants reviewed public debt developments, conditions in the domestic capital market and the debt maturity profile, alongside the issuance plan extending through 2032 and the debt management strategy.

The meeting reinforces the ongoing cooperation and mutual consultation between the UAE and the IMF, reaffirming the country's commitment to adopting international best practices in financial and regulatory standards that strengthen the national economy, enhance institutional transparency and support international competitiveness.