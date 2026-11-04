EDGE to explore integrating CMD engines into ADSB vessels

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), EDGE’s naval shipbuilding entity, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CMD, the Italian designer and developer of advanced propulsion systems, to explore collaboration on integrating CMD’s engines into ADSB’s vessels.

The MoU follows EDGE’s acquisition of a controlling stake in CMD in October 2026, when the Group announced plans to pursue maritime applications for CMD’s high-performance engines with ADSB.

The MoU was signed at the EDGE Europe office in Paris by David Massey, Chief Executive Officer, ADSB, and Giorgio Negri, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, CMD.

ADSB, the regional leader in the design, construction, maintenance, repair, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and CMD are part of EDGE’s synergised defence manufacturing ecosystem. Built to deliver capability at speed and scale, that ecosystem now extends from the UAE to Europe, where EDGE Europe is building capabilities, investing in talent, and developing technology for the long term.