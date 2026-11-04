Sultan Al Qasimi opens Sharjah International Book Fair 45

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair on Wednesday in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority. The fair runs until November 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

In his opening address, the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed guests from around the world, with special recognition given to the Sultanate of Oman, this year's Guest of Honor. He reaffirmed Sharjah's longstanding commitment to culture, knowledge, and books, describing literature as a cornerstone of human development and a vital bridge between peoples and cultures.

H.H. was also pleased to welcome the fair distinguished guests: Luís Filipe Santos, Luís Filipe Reis dos Santos, the Director-General for Books, Archives, and Libraries in Portugal; Dr. Henrique Leitão, Vice-President of the Lisbon Academy of Sciences; and Dr. Balaji Shenoy, Director of the Archives Department for the Government of Goa.

H.H. announced the launch of the "Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia of Science, Literature, Arts and Notable Figures," unveiling the first 143 volumes of what is set to become a major Arab knowledge reference available in both print and digital formats. The project currently involves more than 1,500 specialists from around the world and is expected to be completed next year.

H.H. noted that work continues with great dedication to complete the encyclopedia, supported by substantial resources and everything needed to bring this achievement to fruition. He stated that more than 1,500 specialists from across the globe, experts in various sciences, fields of knowledge, and arts, are working on this project. He has directed those in charge of the project to hasten their efforts and hire more staff to complete the entire project by next year.

The Ruler of Sharjah also announced the establishment of the Harun Al Rashid Award for Sciences, Literature, Arts, and Notable Figures, a new international prize that will annually honor four distinguished scholars, researchers, and creatives for their contributions to Arabic knowledge and culture.

"I've thought a lot about what name to give to the Award in the context of Arab history. The name I've settled on is one, of course, that we can all agree on: a man who did a tremendous service to the progress of the sciences, the literature, and the arts, and whose name is still with us from the 2nd century AH right through to today. So, I'm very pleased to be able to announce the launch of the Harun al-Rashid Award," he said.

H.H. added: "I am well aware that the attendees are the most knowledgeable regarding the reasons behind choosing this name. Harun al-Rashid was a unique figure, one whom some historians have treated unfairly and with prejudice; however, now is the time to give due weight to the significance of his contributions to the entire world. This award will serve as a tribute to outstanding scholarly achievement, an encouragement to continue research and writing, and a message to all who serve the cause of knowledge: that their efforts are deeply valued and held in high regard."

H.H. further unveiled his latest historical work, "The Portuguese in the Indian Ocean: Annals of History from 1497 CE - 1750 CE," published in 61 volumes in Arabic and English. The publication documents the Portuguese presence across the Indian Ocean region and is the culmination of 37 years of archival research, document collection, translation, and historical verification.

Concluding his speech, H.H. expressed his warmest gratitude and appreciation to everyone who helped organize the book fair and to all who participated in the exhibition, choosing the fair as a platform to share their knowledge with the world.

The Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, honored Moroccan scholar Dr Said Yaktine, naming him the fair's Cultural Personality of the Year, in recognition of his contributions to Arab literature and culture.

He also presented the 2026 Turjuman Award to Catalan publishing house Karwán for its translation of selected stories from One Thousand and One Nights into Catalan by translator Margarida Castells Criballés. This Sharjah Book Authority’s award is the world's largest translation prize of its kind, valued at AED 1.4 million.

The Ruler of Sharjah signed copies of his latest historical work, titled "The Portuguese in the Indian Ocean: Annals of History from 1497 CE - 1750 CE," as well as a copy of the "Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia of Science, Literature, Arts and Notable Figures, "a work spanning 143 volumes.

Furthermore, H.H. launched the encyclopedia's official website, making its details accessible to the public.

In her address at the opening ceremony, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, emphasized that this year’s theme, "It Starts with a Story", embodies the role that stories play in shaping the memories and identities of individuals. She added that Sharjah, for its part, has its own unique story—one built on books, knowledge, and culture.

She spoke of Sharjah's close relationship with books, and the emirate's cultural project, which is based on the principle that knowledge is immensely valuable and human development is paramount. That project has developed over the years into a fully integrated ecosystem of cultural, educational and research institutions which serve the community and broaden its horizons.

Sheikha Bodour spoke about the Ruler of Sharjah's experience in historical research and documentation. She noted his dedication to going into the archives to unearth historical facts. H.H. believes that knowledge is the means of preserving memory and of building the future.

She also highlighted H.H.’s vision to turn his passion for learning and books into educational and cultural institutions, as well as knowledge-based projects that serve various regions of the emirate, underscoring that his goal has always been to bring education and culture closer to the people and make knowledge accessible to all.

She pointed out that the success of the fair came as a result of a long-term vision and continuous support from the Ruler of Sharjah for books and publishers, so that the exhibition became a global platform for cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange, and part of the memory of successive generations of readers, writers and publishers.

Sheikha Bodour underscored that the Ruler of Sharjah's commitment to culture has not been confined to encouraging reading and promoting books. It has also included a commitment to the Arabic language and to promoting knowledge through several major projects, the most significant of which is the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language. Several other initiatives in the same vein have helped cement the position of knowledge in the community.

She added that the cultural achievements attained by Sharjah, along with the titles and global standing it has earned in the realms of culture and literature, are the fruit of decades of dedicated work, rooted in a firm belief in the importance of culture for human development, the strengthening of identity, and the consolidation of the values of dialogue and coexistence.

She concluded her remarks by expressing her sincere appreciation and thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah for his vision and efforts to promote knowledge and establish institutions of culture and education. She added that, as a result, Sharjah has become a world example of investing in human potential through science, culture, and books.

In his speech accepting the title of "Cultural Personality of the Year 2026' Dr Said Yaktine expressed his pride at being honored by the Ruler of Sharjah. He pointed out that this is a very special honor compared with the others he has received and that it underlines Sharjah's position as the permanent capital of Arab culture. Yaktine stressed that this recognition is a tribute to some 50 years of his work in the field of the Arabic language and culture, as well as to Moroccan and Arab writers who have been at the forefront of promoting dialogue, tolerance and unity.

Speaking on behalf of the Guest of Honour, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of Oman, said the Sultanate's participation provides an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties, showcase Oman's rich literary and cultural heritage, and expand cooperation in publishing, translation, research and the creative industries.

The Ruler of Sharjah cut the ribbon and attended the Omani pavilion (the guest of honor at the 45th edition), where he was received with traditional Omani folk chants. H.H received an overview of the Sultanate’s participation in the exhibition and then viewed the various cultural events, activities, and publications on display, all aimed at showcasing Omani heritage and the Sultanate's literary and intellectual achievements. His Highness also received several gifts from the Omani Ministry of Culture, including a set of encyclopedias and several historical books.