New traffic regulations in UAE to take effect on January 1, 2027

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The new implementing regulations governing the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law introduce a comprehensive framework covering vehicle driving and registration, personal mobility devices, and the issuance and renewal of driving licenses. They also introduce stricter road safety measures, reinforce protections for children and pedestrians, and set out requirements governing professional drivers and delivery services.

Cabinet Decision No. (174) of 2026, concerning the Implementing Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic, introduces a range of new provisions scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027. Among the key changes are restrictions on the number of vehicles residents may license, the option to extend light vehicle registration to two years, a regulatory framework for electric scooter and bicycle permits, and additional road safety requirements.

Maximum of 5 Vehicles per Resident

Article (89) of the regulations sets out the requirements for registering and licensing vehicles owned by individual residents in the country. Residents may register up to two vehicles without additional fees, while any further vehicles are subject to an additional fee per vehicle, provided that the total number registered to a single resident does not exceed five. The regulations also prohibit the licensing of right-hand-drive vehicles for road use, permitting them solely for exhibition purposes.

Two-Year Registration for Light Vehicles

Under Article (98), light vehicle owners may apply to extend the registration validity period from one year to two years, subject to approval by the relevant licensing authority. This option is available for vehicles that are brand new when initially registered and are no more than six years old from their date of manufacture.

Minimum Age of 15 for Scooter Permits

The regulations introduce a classification system for personal mobility devices used on roads, identifying six categories: bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, small-wheeled cycles (mopeds/scooters), skateboards, and mobility aids designed for elderly individuals and people with disabilities.

Article (59) provides for three types of permits issued by the licensing authorities, covering electric bicycles, electric scooters, and small-wheeled cycles. These devices may only be used on routes and roads designated by the licensing authority or the relevant traffic control authority in each emirate.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old to obtain a permit, which remains valid for three years.

New Technical Requirements for Scooters and E-Bikes

Article (4) specifies the technical standards that personal mobility devices must meet to ensure safe operation. These include a front light for nighttime visibility, a rear position light with a red brake light, and an audible warning device fitted to the handlebars.

Each device must also have at least one brake on the rear wheel, properly maintained tires that are securely fitted, and intact wheel spokes under appropriate tension. All components must be in safe working condition, in addition to meeting any further requirements imposed by the relevant licensing authority.

Child Seats in the Front

Article (11) requires drivers to provide appropriate child safety seats for children aged four and under. The seats must correspond to the child's weight and height, be installed in the rear seats, and comply with the applicable national standards and specifications.

Exceptions are permitted where a child's medical condition prevents the use of a protective seat, provided an official medical certificate is submitted and an attendant accompanies the child in the rear seat. In vehicles without rear seats, a child safety seat may be installed in the front, provided it faces backward and the airbag is deactivated.

Maximum of 9 Hours of Driving Within a 24-Hour Period

Article (7) prohibits driving while fatigued or exhausted to the extent that one's ability to operate a vehicle safely is impaired. It also establishes a maximum driving period of nine hours within any 24-hour period, subject to adjustment by the Federal Traffic Council.

Regulations Governing Delivery Drivers

Article (10) sets out specific obligations for delivery drivers. These include wearing the prescribed uniform, carrying a valid professional permit and presenting it when requested, and using the approved systems installed in their vehicles.

The regulations also prohibit delivery drivers from carrying a passenger behind them on a motorcycle while performing delivery duties or using backpacks to transport orders. Instead, drivers must use designated and approved equipment for carrying deliveries.

Conditions for Providing First Aid

Article (13) allows individuals to administer first aid to people injured in traffic accidents, provided they hold an accredited certificate confirming successful completion of a first aid training course. Where the certificate carries an expiry date, it must remain valid. Individuals providing assistance must also have the physical capacity required to respond appropriately to the injured person's condition.