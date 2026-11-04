Intersec Global 2027 unveils new five-domain structure to address security risk convergence

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, the 28th edition of Intersec Global, the definitive meeting point for nations, industries, and sector specialists, runs from 12-14 January 2027, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Anchored by the inaugural Global Readiness Summit, Intersec Global 2027 builds on the UAE’s national focus on readiness and resilience, also reflected in the theme of the forthcoming UAE Government Annual Meetings in November. The show will gather the world’s safety, security and resilience community in Dubai to address the most critical challenges facing the planet. The event is organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East (MFME) and supported by both the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA).

Introducing a transformed, responsibility-led architectural model that reflects modern threat convergence rather than fragmented product categories, the show’s new structure features five specialist domains: National Security & Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity & Resilience, Surveillance & Physical Security, Fire, Rescue & Emergency Response, Safety & Wellbeing.

Together, the quintet of domains will provide visitors a connected view of the technologies, strategies, and solutions shaping the future of global safety, security, and resilience, while simultaneously creating new opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, knowledge exchange, and procurement.

Dishan Isaac, Show Director, Intersec Global, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Our new interconnected domain model reflects the way risks cascade across physical and digital environments. By bringing public-sector authorities together with innovators developing the next generation of solutions, Intersec Global provides the environment to turn shared challenges into stronger operational readiness.”

The strategic evolution reflects the modern interrelation of real-world risk that is prompting enormous industrial growth within the global security and safety market. According to a GRS Security & Safety Market Outlook Report, commissioned by Intersec Global earlier this year, the market is projected to grow by US390billionandexceedUS1.48 trillion by 2030.

While National Security & Law Enforcement unifies sovereign command, digital policing, intelligence, and border security, Fire, Rescue & Emergency Response enables predictive life safety, advanced suppression, and civil-defense readiness.

“Dubai’s approach to civil protection is focused on anticipating risk before it becomes an emergency, using data and technology to strengthen preparedness and protect human life,” said Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief , General Command of Dubai Civil Defense (GCDCD).

“The new Fire, Rescue & Emergency Response domain provides an important platform to welcome civil protection leaders and benchmark the protocols that underpin effective emergency response. By combining predictive capabilities with intelligence-led fire suppression, rescue technologies, and field-ready solutions, we can continue to advance a more proactive model.”

Khalifa Ibrahim Alsaleis, CEO, Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), said: “Dubai’s approach to urban safety demonstrates how smart regulation can enable innovation while maintaining the standards required to protect communities and infrastructure. Through the Surveillance & Physical Security and National Security & Law Enforcement domains, Intersec Global 2027 supports this direction, convening AI analytics, proactive intelligence, and integrated security with the dialogue needed to strengthen interoperability and collaboration across global markets.”

As well as being the leading gateway for high-stakes government, institutional, and enterprise procurement across the connected safety, security, and resilience ecosystem, Intersec Global 2027 is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors, 200 industry speakers, 14-plus conferences and features, and representatives from more than 150 countries.

One such nation set to be represented is Italy, which joins the show lineup as Country Partner for the first time and will host an Italian Pavilion consisting of 12 national exhibitors.

Valerio Soldani, Director and Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman, Italian Trade Agency (ITA), said: “Italy's debut at Intersec Global 2027 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering high-level technological and industrial cooperation across the region. With our first-ever official participation – spanning a dedicated 240-square-metre national pavilion – and our strategic partnership as Country Partner, the Italian Trade Agency is proud to showcase the excellence, innovation, and reliability of Italian industry.

“Intersec Global serves as the premier global benchmark for the safety, security, and resilience sectors. Through this platform, our mission is to provide Italian companies with direct access to regional decision-makers, system integrators, and key stakeholders, enabling them to build durable partnerships and address the growing demand for innovative, resilient solutions across the Middle East and beyond.”

Beyond a conventional trade floor, Intersec Global 2027 is also an international platform for building a safer and more resilient world. It unites state-level decision-makers, ministries, institutional buyers, and industry innovators across the protection ecosystem, from nation to neighbourhood.

For 2027, the three-day show will activate its five strategic engines – Thought Leadership, Innovation, Connect, Academy and Live – alongside two major new show milestones.

Nathan Waugh, Portfolio Director, Security, Technology and Production, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, added: “As the risk landscape becomes increasingly interconnected, our vision is to go beyond showcasing technology and create an environment where strategic intelligence, capability building, and international collaboration can translate innovation into readiness. Ultimately, Intersec Global is about strengthening the entire protection ecosystem and helping shape a safer, more resilient future.”