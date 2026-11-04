Saeed Al Muhairi reviews Metrology Council work, strategy at SMIIC meetings in Kazan

MOSCOW, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) --Engineer Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Metrology Council of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute (EMI), part of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), took part with an accompanying delegation in the 32nd meeting of the SMIIC Board of Directors and the 21st meeting of the institute’s General Assembly. The meetings were held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, with representatives of member states in attendance.

During the meetings, Al Muhairi reviewed the main work, achievements and initiatives of the Metrology Council aimed at strengthening cooperation and integration among the national metrology institutes of member states. He also set out the progress made in implementing the Metrology Council Strategy 2026–2028, and the goals and directions it contains for developing the metrology system and raising its technical and scientific capabilities.

The presentation covered the council’s strategic pillars: strengthening metrological traceability; supporting research, development and innovation; building technical capabilities and competencies; developing quality management systems in laboratories; and expanding interlaboratory comparison and proficiency testing programmes. This work makes measurement results more reliable and supports their mutual recognition among member states.

The participation forms part of efforts to strengthen technical cooperation and the exchange of expertise among Islamic countries, and to coordinate work on developing metrology infrastructure. This supports the quality of products and services, makes trade between member states easier and strengthens their economic competitiveness.