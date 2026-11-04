EU: Non-household electricit, gas prices fall in H1 2026

BRUSSELS, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the first half of 2026, the average gas price for non-household consumers in the EU was €0.06 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up by 1.8% compared with the second half of 2025, but down 6.7% compared with the same period of 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Tax levels within the overall prices amounted to 16.4% in the first half of 2025 and 15.9% in the second half of 2025 before increasing to 17.5% in the first half of 2026.

The highest gas prices for non-household consumers in the EU were recorded in Sweden (€0.11 per kWh), Finland (€0.09) and the Netherlands (€0.08), and the lowest in Bulgaria and Belgium (both €0.04).

In the first half of 2026, 24 of the 25 EU countries with available data reported decreases in average gas prices for non-household consumers compared with the same period of 2025. The largest decreases in prices were in Belgium and France (-13.1%), Lithuania (-12.5%), Hungary (-11.6%) and Bulgaria (-10.8%), while Sweden was the only country to record a price increase (+3.1%).

In the first half of 2026, the average price of electricity for non-household consumers in the EU was €0.18 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Continuing the downward trend observed over the previous year, prices fell by 2.0% compared with the second half of 2025, and by 5.4% compared with the first half of 2025. This data relates to average prices for non-household consumers with an annual consumption between 500 Megawatt-hours (MWh) and 2 000 MWh.

The highest electricity prices for non-household consumers in the first half of 2026 were observed in Ireland (€0.27 per kWh), Cyprus and Italy (both €0.23). The lowest prices were in Finland (€0.09), Sweden (€0.12), Denmark, Spain and Portugal (all with €0.13).

In the first half of 2026, 19 EU countries registered a decrease in electricity prices for non-household consumers compared with the same period of 2025, indicating an overall downward trend. The highest decreases were registered in Luxembourg (-23.8%), Czechia (-11.9%) and Greece (-11.8%).

On the other hand, prices went up in 8 countries, with the largest price increases recorded in Sweden (+18.8%), Finland (+18.7%) and Bulgaria (+14.2%).