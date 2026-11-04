Agthia's revenue increased by 9.6% to AED 3.9 billion in first nine month

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, today reported its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.

The quarter marked the next stage of Agthia’s multi-year transformation, moving from building strength to delivering returns. After a first half focused on cash generation and the balance sheet, the third quarter showed an improvement in reported earnings, while underlying performance remained challenged by ongoing cost pressures.

Agthia’s growth accelerated in the third quarter, with reported earnings rising well ahead of the top line, supported by a sound balance sheet, even as operating conditions are becoming more demanding.

In Q3 2026, Group revenue increased 14.4% year on year to AED 1.3 billion, including AED 104.7 million of one-off sales. On an underlying basis, growth was 5.2%. Strengthened execution drove an improvement in profitability. EBITDA rose 39.0% to AED 123.1 million, and net profit reached AED 33.2 million, up from AED 4.1 million in the prior-year quarter that included impairment charges in Snacking.

Over the first nine months, revenue increased by 9.6% to AED 3.9 billion and EBITDA climbed 36.7% to AED 433.6 million. Net profit almost tripled to AED 154.6 million.

Agthia’s financial position remains robust. Free cash flow for the nine months period totaled AED 212.1 million, reversing an outflow in the same period last year. Net debt-to-EBITDA improved to 2.4x from 2.9x at December 2025, and cash stood at AED 536.2 million.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia’s Board, said: “The past months have put supply chains across the region under strain and underlined the value of resilient food companies. Agthia has risen to that challenge, standing by the markets it serves. The Board is encouraged by the progress management has made in transforming the business and remains focused on ensuring Agthia creates long-term value for its shareholders and communities.”

Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of Agthia Group, added: “Our transformation continues to move forward. Over the past year, we have strengthened our portfolio and built greater operating discipline, and this is beginning to be reflected in our results. We are taking decisive action to protect the business as input and logistics pressures intensify, while recognizing the impact of these headwinds on our performance. We are also building innovation, data and digital capabilities that will define how we compete. With the right foundations in place, Agthia is well equipped to navigate the volatile environment.”