2nd Run for the Nation to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Charity Run Organising Committee has announced the second edition of the Run for the Nation, Hassantak Ya Watan, taking place on 29 November 2026 in Abu Dhabi, with more than 20,000 UAE Nationals and residents expected to participate. Coinciding with the UAE’s National Day celebrations, the sporting and community event aims to promote physical activity while reinforcing the values of unity and belonging.

Run for the Nation builds on the legacy of the Zayed Charity Run, which was launched in 2001 to honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, and his humanitarian vision rooted in giving and community service. The run uses sport as a means of encouraging community participation and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, affirmed that Run for the Nation embodies the humanitarian and national message carried by the Zayed Charity Run since its launch. He noted that sport in the UAE has become a platform that brings together different segments of society and strengthens the spirit of cooperation and belonging.

Al Kaabi said: “We see Run for the Nation as much more than a sporting event; it is a national occasion that reflects the spirit of the UAE and its deeply rooted values. The name of the run carries a profound message: a nation is safeguarded through the cohesion of its community, the health of its people and their positive participation in initiatives that bring them together around a shared purpose.

“We look forward to establishing the run as an annual event that leaves a lasting impact beyond the day itself and encourages people to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles. True success is not measured solely by the number of participants or sporting results, but by the positive impact we create in the lives of individuals and the community.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that Run for the Nation builds on the legacy of the Zayed Charity Run and embodies the enduring values of generosity, community cohesion and national belonging instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE.

Al Awani said: “This national and humanitarian initiative highlights the role of sport in strengthening community ties and encouraging healthy lifestyles. We look forward to broad participation from citizens and residents as the UAE celebrates Eid Al Etihad, reflecting our shared pride in the nation and its enduring values.”

The run will commence at Wahat Al Karama and conclude at ERTH Abu Dhabi, bringing together participants of all ages and backgrounds for a shared experience that reflects the spirit of community and belonging at the heart of the event.

The Run for the Nation will feature three distances of 3km, 5km and 10km, providing opportunities for participants of different ages and fitness levels to take part. From families enjoying the experience together to recreational runners and experienced athletes, the event is designed to encourage widespread participation.

Registration will be free of charge, making the run accessible to the wider community, while awards across age-group categories will recognise sporting achievement.