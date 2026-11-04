Designers from 50 countries present 40 projects at Dubai Design Week

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 12th Dubai Design Week opened on Wednesday at Dubai Design District (d3), bringing together designers, architects and creatives from more than 50 countries to present over 40 projects and activities combining cultural heritage with contemporary creative practice.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the event runs until 8th November in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District, part of TECOM Group, and with the support of Dubai Culture.

The programme features exhibitions, installations, interactive experiences, talks and workshops exploring design, innovation and sustainability.

Downtown Design also opened on Wednesday, bringing together more than 300 brands and designers from over 35 countries and presenting new collections from international design houses alongside regional designers and emerging talent.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District, part of TECOM Group, said design plays a central role in shaping how people live and interact with their surroundings.

She said d3 remains committed to supporting Dubai Design Week and initiatives that strengthen the creative ecosystem and Dubai’s position as a global design hub, in line with the Design Sector Strategy 2033.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said design is a key contributor to Dubai’s creative economy by connecting creative ideas and skills with production capabilities and commercial opportunities.

She added that Dubai Culture’s support for Dubai Design Week and the UAE Designer Exhibition enables UAE-based creatives to showcase their work, exchange expertise and build relationships with industry partners.

Natasha Carella, Director of Dubai Design Week, said this year’s programme explores the relationship between design and human connection, alongside experimentation with materials, traditional crafts and emerging technologies.

Abwab returns this year in a new format under the title “In Other Words”, bringing together five newly commissioned works in a shared indoor exhibition for the first time instead of individual pavilions.

The exhibition explores language, cultural memory and communication through works by Dalia Rafeh, Grace Shieh, Kanaka Raghavan, UBIK and VARUSSI.

The UAE Designer Exhibition, supported by Dubai Culture, presents works by 30 UAE-based creatives under the theme “Inherited Futures”, conceived by architect and designer AlZaina Lootah.

The exhibition explores how a new generation of designers is reinterpreting traditional knowledge, local materials and cultural practices through furniture, lighting, textiles and other contemporary objects.

Urban Commissions 2026, held under the theme “Atmospheres”, has unveiled its winning proposal, Three Gardens and a Room, by Dubai-based NAO Architects, founded by Reem Nassour.

The installation uses plants, shade, light, materials and thermal conditions to explore how design can influence public spaces and encourage interaction.

More than 25 installations across d3 transform the district into an open-air design gallery, addressing themes including sustainability, cultural identity, material reuse and the development of public spaces.

The Forum at Downtown Design will feature more than 30 international and regional designers, architects and experts discussing craftsmanship, innovation, materials and the future of design.

Dubai Design Week will also feature more than 50 workshops and creative sessions covering ceramics, photography, textiles, typography and product design, alongside exhibitions and student projects involving academic institutions including the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation and American University of Sharjah.

The programme concludes with the Dubai Design Week Marketplace on 7th and 8th November, featuring more than 80 independent makers, artisans and creative businesses from the UAE and the wider region showcasing ceramics, jewellery, fragrances, fashion and handmade homeware.