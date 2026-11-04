Meraas brings d3’s future to life at Dubai Design Week 2026

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, will present an installation inspired by the Dubai Design District (d3) masterplan as Creative Living Partner of Dubai Design Week 2026.

The Meraas Creative Living Space will host a programme of design, culture and music from 4th to 8th November, offering visitors an interpretation of the district’s future.

Conceived in collaboration with Duette Studio, the Meraas Creative Living Space translates the masterplan’s five areas into a sensory experience: The Creekside, Design HQ, SOHO, The Sanctuary and The Mindspace. It explores how homes, public spaces and cultural experiences can come together to shape everyday life at d3.

The programme will bring together architectural and creative partners including Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Woods Bagot, and U+A, alongside a diverse mix of voices from across Dubai’s architecture, design and creative community.

Conversations and workshops at the Meraas Creative Living Space will explore designing for the creative economy, the creative design process and d3’s evolution as Dubai’s creative hub.

Sessions will examine how design can connect people and places and support the communities that give a district its character.

Beyond the festival programmes, the space offers a sensory experience that brings to life the vision for the next chapter of residential living within d3.

In the evenings, the SOHO element of the Meraas Creative Living Space will host daily listening sessions featuring Ben Palace, DJ Liutik and Karrouhat, inviting visitors to gather and experience music as part of the district’s cultural life.

Through the Meraas Creative Living Space, visitors can engage with the masterplan beyond its architecture, exploring how culture, shared spaces and social experiences can shape everyday life within d3’s residential neighbourhoods

The installation reflects Meraas’ approach to creating distinctive destinations where design shapes both the built environment and the way people live, meet and spend time.