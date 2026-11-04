DEWA honours 417 employees at Nujoom DEWA Excellence Awards

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), honoured 417 distinguished employees during the Nujoom DEWA Internal Excellence Awards ceremony held at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s headquarters.

Al Tayer said the recognised employees embodied the values of excellence, innovation and responsibility through their achievements, contributing to DEWA’s progress towards higher levels of global leadership and reinforcing its position among the world’s leading utilities.

He said the recognition goes beyond celebrating individual and team achievements, reaffirming that human capital is the main driver of success and that outstanding talent is fundamental to achieving DEWA’s vision as a globally leading sustainable and innovative corporation committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

Al Tayer said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has established a global model for government excellence based on ambition, innovation and anticipating and shaping the future.

He added that DEWA’s strategy places innovation, sustainability and digital transformation at the core of its operations, while empowering national talent and providing a motivating environment that enables employees to excel.

Al Tayer said the Nujoom DEWA awards reinforce this institutional culture by recognising outstanding performance, encouraging innovative initiatives and promoting knowledge and expertise exchange.

Addressing the honourees, he said their recognition was both an appreciation of their achievements and an invitation to continue innovating, inspiring others and promoting a culture of continuous development.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said the Nujoom DEWA awards consolidate a culture of institutional excellence and encourage positive competition among employees and sectors.

He added that the awards highlight leading individual and institutional practices and strengthen DEWA’s readiness to compete in major local, regional and international awards.

The ceremony recognised winners across 11 professional excellence categories, five administrative excellence categories and two institutional excellence categories.

It also honoured winners of the Share K Award for individuals and teams, the Loyalty Award, Health and Safety Award, Best Consumption Performance Monitoring Team Award and Best Cable Jointer Award, as well as graduates of the fourth and fifth batches of the Field and Excellence Experts Capacity Building Programme.

Professional categories included Distinguished Supervisory Employee, Distinguished Administrative Employee, Innovative Employees, Distinguished Specialised Employee, Distinguished Technical and Engineering Employee, Distinguished Youth Employee, Distinguished Field Employee, Distinguished Customer Happiness Employee, Best Call Centre Employee, Distinguished Employee in the Financial Field and Unknown Soldier.

Administrative categories covered innovative initiatives, technical and technological projects, sustainability, corporate agility, and data science and artificial intelligence.

The institutional categories recognised the sectors providing the happiest work environment for large and small divisions, alongside the Environmental Excellence Award for 2025.