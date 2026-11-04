Community Development Authority organises Social Services Equity Forum to enhance quality of life

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai will organise the inaugural “Social Services Equity” Forum on 12th November under the theme “Senior Citizens: Pioneers of Values and Partners in Development”.

The forum forms part of Dubai’s efforts to enhance quality of life and develop an integrated and inclusive social ecosystem.

It seeks to strengthen the participation of different segments of society in developing social services and draw on the knowledge and experience of senior citizens and residents to enrich community initiatives, strengthen intergenerational cohesion and support the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The inaugural edition will focus on developing social services for senior citizens, strengthening their independence and quality of life, and expanding their participation in designing services and initiatives that respond to their needs and aspirations.

The programme will feature specialised sessions and discussions on community participation among senior citizens, ways to benefit from their knowledge and life experiences, and international models and practices supporting independence and quality of life.

Experts and specialists from the United States, Spain and Japan will participate in the forum.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of CDA, said developing social services for senior citizens reflects Dubai’s approach to creating an integrated social ecosystem that places people at the centre of development.

She highlighted the importance of moving beyond providing support towards empowerment and involving senior citizens in designing and developing services that enhance their wellbeing and role in society.

Buhumaid said senior citizens are an integral part of the story of Dubai and the UAE, and that their knowledge, experiences and values represent an important social asset for future generations.

She added that services should continue to be designed and developed in partnership with them, while creating opportunities to benefit from their experiences and pass their values to future generations.

Buhumaid said the forum supports the development of a more integrated and proactive social ecosystem that responds to senior citizens’ needs and strengthens their role as partners in development, while translating the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 into tangible impact.

The forum will include a panel titled “Dubai Cares for Its Seniors: Integrated Government Services Advancing Equity and Quality of Life”, featuring representatives of several Dubai Government entities.

Discussions will address ways to develop services and facilities for senior citizens, strengthen coordination between government entities, simplify procedures and facilitate access to services to support their independence and quality of life.

The programme will also present findings from a CDA study titled “When the Memories of Senior Citizens Tell the Story of Society’s Values”, presented by Maryam Othman, Chair of the Forum’s Organising Committee.

It will also feature “A Day in the Life of a Senior Citizen” and interactive discussions enabling senior citizens and residents to share their experiences and aspirations and contribute to developing community services.

The forum is expected to produce practical recommendations and proposals aimed at improving social services and strengthening the participation of senior citizens in development, in line with Dubai Social Agenda 33 and CDA’s strategic priorities.