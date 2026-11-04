Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 9th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft dhow race

AL DHAFRA, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has crowned the winners of the Historic Dalma Long-Distance Sailing Dhow Race for 60-foot dhows.

The awards ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; and Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The race was held on 4th November 2026 as part of the 9th Historic Dalma Race Festival, organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

Dhows owned by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi dominated the podium, securing all three top positions in a remarkable achievement.

The dhow Majan, No. 99, captained by Marwan Al Marzouqi, claimed first place, while Majan 1, No. 63, captained by Issa Sultan Juma Al Marzouqi, finished second. Majan 2, No. 279, captained by Ahmed Salem Ahmed Al Hammadi, took third place, completing an impressive podium sweep for Al Shamsi’s dhows.

The race, regarded as one of the most challenging and longest traditional sailing competitions and among those offering the highest prize money, attracted 120 dhows from across the UAE, carrying more than 2,400 sailors.

Together, they delivered a remarkable display of maritime skill and heritage, recalling the achievements of previous generations while connecting the nation’s rich past with its prosperous present.

The dhows set sail from Dalma Island, passing eight islands before reaching the finish line at Al Mugheirah Beach in Al Dhafra Region, covering a distance of 68 nautical miles, approximately 125km, amid intense competition to cross the finish line first.

Accompanied by traditional seafaring chants, the dhows raised their sails off Dalma Island and set off, taking advantage of favourable wind conditions.

The leading vessels exchanged positions throughout the race before the competition intensified over the final nautical miles. Festival spectators enthusiastically followed the action and celebrated as the dhows crossed the finish line, with the top three finishers announced before the remaining vessels arrived in succession.

The race featured a total prize fund of approximately AED30 million, with the first-place winner receiving AED1.5 million, the runner-up AED1.2 million, and the third-place finisher AED1 million.

The remaining prizes were distributed among participants down to 120th place.

The Historic Dalma Race Festival will continue until 15th November 2026, featuring a diverse programme of sporting, heritage and entertainment activities, alongside a variety of competitions.