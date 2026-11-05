Korea posts record high current account surplus of over US$60 billion in September

SEOUL, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea posted an all-time high current account surplus of over US$60 billion in September on strong exports of semiconductors, central bank data showed Thursday.

The current account surplus totalled $61.46 billion in September, up from $46.11 billion the previous month, Yonhap News Agency reportd, citing data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the largest monthly current account surplus ever, renewing the previous record of $49.73 billion set in June.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the figure surged from $14.22 billion.