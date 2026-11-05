SCCI, Al Masraf strengthen cooperation in business sector

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Masraf to strengthen institutional collaboration and explore opportunities to support the UAE’s evolving business and economic landscape.

The signing ceremony took place at SCCI's headquarters in the presence of Abdalla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadhi, Director-General of SCCI. Representing Al Masraf were Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer, and Ahmad Yousuf, Chief Retail Banking Officer.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations, bringing together Al Masraf’s banking expertise and financial solutions with SCCI’s established role in supporting the business community and fostering economic development in Sharjah.

Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to explore opportunities to strengthen engagement with the business community, facilitate knowledge exchange and identify areas of mutual interest that contribute to a more connected and dynamic business environment.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships that support enterprise development, encourage innovation and contribute to the UAE’s broader economic ambitions.

Al Awadhi stated, “The MoU with Al Masraf underscores SCCI’s commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships with financial and banking institutions. It is intended to foster greater integration across the economic ecosystem and create stronger conditions for businesses operating in Sharjah to grow and expand. The partnership also marks an important step towards strengthening engagement with the business community, understanding its needs, and exploring areas of cooperation that can contribute to a more integrated and flexible business environment.”

He added, “Through this agreement, we aim to create added value for the private sector by expanding businesses’ access to Al Masraf’s financial and banking solutions and services. This, in turn, will help businesses expand their operations, fund development plans, and respond to changing economic conditions. We look forward to this partnership benefiting the business community, supporting company growth, and reinforcing Sharjah’s competitiveness and position as an attractive destination for investment and business.”

Fuad Mohamed commented, “At Al Masraf, we believe that strong partnerships are essential to creating lasting economic value and unlocking new opportunities for businesses across the UAE. Our collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry reflects our commitment to building meaningful relationships with institutions that play an important role in advancing the nation’s economic development.”

He added, “By combining our financial expertise with the Chamber’s extensive business network and market knowledge, we look forward to exploring opportunities that support businesses' evolving needs, encourage sustainable growth, and contribute to a thriving economic ecosystem.”