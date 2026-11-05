Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute, Naval Group to advance autonomous underwater technologies

PARIS, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied-research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has signed an agreement with Naval Group, a global leader in naval defence, to advance cooperation in autonomous underwater technologies.

Announced during Euronaval 2026, the collaboration will focus on exploring opportunities for the joint development and commercialisation of uncrewed underwater vehicles.

A key area of cooperation will be the complementary capabilities of TII’s extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV) and Naval Group’s extensive experience in unmanned combat underwater capabilities.

TII and Naval Group aim to explore solutions that address evolving maritime operational requirements, while supporting the development of autonomous underwater capabilities in the UAE.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer at TII, said, “Autonomous underwater technologies are becoming central to the future of maritime operations. At TII, we have built a strong research base in underwater autonomy and systems that can operate reliably in complex environments. Our collaboration with Naval Group brings together complementary strengths in research and naval engineering, creating opportunities to accelerate technology from laboratory capability to deployed system.”

Aurore Neuschwander, Executive Vice President Drones, Autonomous & Underwater weapons systems at Naval Group, said, “Building on the close and longstanding relationship between Naval Group and the UAE, this partnership with TII reflects our shared ambition to foster innovation and develop cutting-edge autonomous underwater capabilities. These capabilities will be essential in addressing the evolving maritime security challenges for the country."