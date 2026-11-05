Sharjah Maritime Academy organises first sustainability competition

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) hosted its first Sustainability Competition in conjunction with the International Day of Supply Chain, Logistics and Transportation, bringing together 115 students from 16 educational institutions across the UAE.

The competition featured 35 innovative projects from 13 higher education institutions and three schools, addressing environmental and industrial challenges through practical solutions in maritime transportation, smart ports, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, marine conservation and the circular economy.

Held under the theme "From Classroom Innovation to Real-World Sustainability: Empowering the Next Generation to Shape a Greener Future," the initiative aimed to strengthen collaboration between academic education and practical applications aligned with labour market needs, while supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The event was supported by Seatrade Maritime as Platinum Partner, reflecting the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in advancing sustainability, fostering innovation and empowering the next generation of maritime and logistics professionals.

Participating higher education institutions included Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, University of Dubai, Abu Dhabi University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Amity University Dubai, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, University of Wollongong Dubai and Sharjah Maritime Academy.

Three schools also participated: Ajman American Private School, International Indian School Abu Dhabi and JSS Private School, reflecting growing interest in innovation and sustainability among school students.

The projects showcased emerging technologies and innovative solutions, including AI-powered ocean protection systems, marine debris collection robots, microplastic filtration, solar-powered maritime infrastructure, sustainable aquaculture and waste-to-energy solutions.

In his keynote address, Ravi Shankar, Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), Middle East, highlighted key industry trends and challenges, as well as the importance of strengthening sustainability and supply chain resilience.

Dr. Hashim Abdullah Bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, said, "At Sharjah Maritime Academy, we believe that education must go beyond knowledge acquisition to empower students to develop practical solutions to real-world challenges. By bringing together 115 students from across the UAE, this competition creates a platform where innovation meets industry expertise, encouraging the next generation to contribute to a more sustainable future."

Alongside the competition, the event featured discussions bringing together academic leaders, maritime professionals and industry experts to explore sustainable logistics, supply chain resilience and developments in maritime transportation.

The programme also featured a session entitled "Maritime Industry Insights", which explored key challenges facing the maritime sector and future opportunities for its development.

The event concluded with a student project showcase and awards ceremony recognising participants and outstanding sustainability projects.