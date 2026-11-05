Vietnam eyes deeper participation in ASEAN robotics ecosystem

HANOI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam is seeking to deepen its participation in ASEAN's robotics value chains, capitalising on its strengths in export-oriented manufacturing and attracting foreign investment, as artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics transform global manufacturing, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Advances in AI, sensor technology and intelligent control systems are expanding robots' use beyond industrial production into logistics, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), approximately 5 million industrial robots were operating worldwide in 2025, up 9 percent year on year, while more than 600,000 new units were installed.

ASEAN countries are pursuing different approaches to robotics development. Singapore is focusing on research and commercialisation, Malaysia and Thailand on manufacturing automation, and Indonesia on its Making Indonesia 4.0 initiative. Vietnam, meanwhile, is leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and foreign investment.

Greater regional cooperation could enable Vietnam to strengthen its role in robotics production, integration and deployment, while benefiting from shared technical standards, research infrastructure and workforce development.

The proposed ASEAN Robotics and Physical AI Initiative 2030 aims to harmonise standards, facilitate mutual recognition of testing results, establish cross-border testing facilities and strengthen regional supply chains.