Montenegro's Energy Minister highlights UAE's renewable energy leadership

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Admir Šahmanović, Minister of Energy and Mining of Montenegro, affirmed that ADIPEC 2026 serves as a significant global platform for strengthening international cooperation, attracting investment and exchanging expertise, highlighting his country's interest in expanding its energy partnerships with the UAE and benefiting from Emirati expertise in developing renewable energy projects.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Šahmanović said the event provides a valuable opportunity to discuss new projects, explore development prospects and learn about the latest technologies and global trends in the energy sector.

He noted that Montenegro is currently undergoing a significant phase of development, making progress in aligning its national legislation with European Union requirements and working towards integration into the European energy market, which comprises around half a billion people.

He explained that Montenegro is working with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar to develop a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts, offering promising investment opportunities for both countries and their national energy companies.

Šahmanović expressed his country's interest in attracting further UAE investment, noting that he held several meetings during the exhibition to discuss cooperation opportunities and future projects. He voiced hope that these discussions would lead to concrete projects next year.

He highlighted Montenegro's strategic energy infrastructure, particularly an undersea electricity cable connecting the country to Italy, which enables it to export electricity directly to the European Union.

He said Montenegro aims to move beyond its role as an energy bridge to become a regional energy hub supplying renewable energy to European markets at competitive prices.

Šahmanović identified this area as one of the main avenues for cooperation between the UAE and Montenegro, stressing the importance of combining different technologies and energy sources to address future challenges and ensure security of supply.

He praised the UAE's efforts to address energy issues within a broader vision encompassing artificial intelligence, global transformations and geopolitical trends.