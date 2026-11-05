Six Canadian University Dubai researchers recognised among world’s top 2% of scientists

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Six researchers from Canadian University Dubai (CUD) have been recognised in the 2026 Stanford–Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists list for their research contributions and scientific impact in artificial intelligence (AI), business, management, energy and medicine.

The six researchers are Dr. Firuz Kamalov, Dr. Mohammadnoor Injadat, Dr. Jamid Ul Islam, Dr. Syed Zamberi Ahmad Bin Ahmad, Dr. Ikhlaas Gurrib and Dr. Malcolm Price.

The Stanford–Elsevier list is an internationally recognised citation database that evaluates researchers' scientific impact across various disciplines through an analysis of publications and citation data, incorporating six key indicators.

The achievement reflects CUD's international research standing. The university also ranked eighth worldwide for International Faculty Ratio in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Dr. Kamalov was recognised for his research in AI, image processing and machine learning. He has published more than 150 papers and secured close to AED9 million in research funding, including a Dubai Future Foundation-funded project exploring dementia detection through explainable AI.

Dr. Injadat secured a place on the list for the fourth consecutive year for his research in machine learning and intelligent systems, which has attracted nearly 3,000 citations on Google Scholar.

In business and management, Dr. Islam was recognised for his research in marketing, consumer behaviour, customer engagement and digital business, while Dr. Ahmad's work focuses on business growth strategies, innovation, entrepreneurship and the use of AI and big data to strengthen organisational competitiveness.

Dr. Gurrib was recognised for his research into global financial market dynamics, asset pricing, portfolio management and volatility forecasting, including the interconnectedness of energy markets and other asset classes.

In medicine, Dr. Price was recognised for his contributions to general and internal medicine. He has published more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific articles in international journals, including Nature Medicine and The Lancet Infectious Diseases, participated in 15 externally funded research projects and served as a consultant to the World Health Organisation.

The recognition follows the inclusion of Dr. Ahmad and Dr. Islam among the world's top five percent of scientists in the SciRank Global Scientific Index & Scientist Ranking 2026.