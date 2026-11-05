'Rubu’ Qarn' enriches members’ experience at Bahrain Theatre Festival

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts, one of the specialised centres under the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, is participating in the Fifth Bahrain Theatre Festival 2026, organised by the Union of Bahraini Theatre Associations and running until 11th November.

This year’s edition is named in honour of the late artist Khalifa Al Araifi.

The participation aims to strengthen the centre's presence at Gulf theatre events, promote cultural and artistic exchange, and provide members with opportunities to develop their creative skills through exposure to different theatrical practices.

Sondos Al Amoudi, Director of Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts, said participation in international events supports the centre's mission to develop talent through theatre and provide members with practical learning experiences.

"Theatre is not merely a space for acquiring artistic skills; it is a comprehensive creative experience that develops critical thinking, builds self-confidence, and strengthens communication and self-expression. From this perspective, we are committed to ensuring that our members’ participation in theatre events provides opportunities to discover new artistic perspectives and explore diverse creative approaches, broadening their horizons, developing their artistic sensibilities, and deepening their appreciation of the performing arts," she said.

Al Amoudi expressed hope that these experiences would help develop members' capabilities and enrich their creative practices.

The delegation’s programme includes attending theatrical performances and artistic events featured at the festival, exploring different creative approaches and production techniques, and engaging with actors, directors and theatre professionals.

The participation also focuses on enriching members’ understanding of acting, directing, scenography and performing arts by observing theatrical productions and discussing their artistic and aesthetic elements.