FNC, NATO Parliamentary Assembly discuss strengthening cooperation

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Marcos Perestrello, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and his accompanying delegation in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation, exchanging expertise and improving coordination with the parliaments of NATO member states.

Dr. Al Nuaimi reiterated the FNC's commitment to strengthening its relations with regional and international parliamentary institutions and unions, and promoting parliamentary diplomacy as a means of fostering dialogue, understanding and cooperation on issues of mutual concern.

He outlined the UAE's approach to promoting tolerance, coexistence and peace, fostering dialogue and respect for cultural and religious diversity, supporting development efforts and respecting the sovereignty of states.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also highlighted the UAE's commitment to political solutions that enhance security, reduce escalation, protect civilians and achieve lasting stability.

The two sides also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest, emphasising the importance of strengthening dialogue and supporting efforts to promote security, stability and international cooperation.