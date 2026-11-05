Lockheed Martin celebrates graduation of 57 interns in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Lockheed Martin celebrated the graduation of 57 interns from its Centre for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) programme at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The ceremony was hosted by Dan Mouton, Lockheed Martin's Vice President and Chief Executive for the Middle East, alongside CISS Manager Hala Majeed and the centre's leadership team. It was attended by senior representatives from government, industry, academia and the diplomatic community.

During the ceremony, the graduates presented four projects developed with Lockheed Martin engineers across AI, modelling and simulation.

These include Artificial Intelligence for Operations (AI Ops), an AI-powered system designed to provide technicians with real-time guidance during build and assembly work; Modelling and Simulation (ModSim), a high-fidelity cockpit simulator designed to support pilot training and mission rehearsal; Gearbox Artificial Intelligence Tool (GAIT), an AI-enabled tool that automates elements of gearbox layout design to help reduce engineering effort and cost; and OV-1 Interactive, an AI-powered tool that generates complex, interactive simulations using plain-language commands.

“The UAE’s ambition to build advanced industries depends on developing people with the technical skills and practical experience to lead their growth,” Majeed said. “CISS gives talented students the opportunity to work alongside our engineers and mentors on real-world challenges, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and industry. By investing in that talent today, we are helping build the pipeline of engineers, scientists and technology leaders who will support the UAE’s future.”

CISS is a working innovation facility where participants contribute to practical projects aligned with the UAE’s national priorities, including AI, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, aerospace applications, space exploration and operational analysis.

Established in 2014, CISS provides hands-on training, mentorship and applied innovation opportunities connected to Lockheed Martin’s global network of science and technology experts. Since launching its merit-based internship programme in 2017, CISS has graduated more than 350 students across advanced STEM disciplines.

Thirty alumni attended this year’s ceremony, representing a wider network of CISS graduates currently working in government and industry organisations across the UAE.