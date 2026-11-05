Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation showcases achievements, development plans

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, chaired a collaborative meeting that brought together the Sharjah Social Empowerment Centre, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties at the Centre's headquarters, to exchange expertise, learn from institutional experiences and enhance integration between the entities.

The meeting reviewed the Sharjah Social Empowerment Centre's key achievements during 2025 and the results achieved in empowering orphaned children and their families. It also examined the strategic plan for the previous five years, key performance indicators and institutional achievements reflecting the development of its operations and services.

Discussions also addressed the Centre's efforts to develop its digital services and facilitate access to them, streamline procedures and meet families' needs. Participants were introduced to its programmes and initiatives in various areas of empowerment, including opportunities to develop children's abilities, support their families and improve their quality of life.

The meeting included a tour of the Centre's facilities, during which attendees learned about the specialised facilities and their role in supporting beneficiaries. They also received an explanation of key specialised projects and how the facilities are used to deliver activities and services aimed at developing children's abilities.

Sheikha Jameela affirmed that collaborative meetings provide an important platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise between institutions, contributing to improved practices and service quality. She noted that diverse and complementary experiences help develop solutions that better respond to the needs of beneficiaries and their families, while enhancing the social impact of institutional work.

She added that the achievements, programmes and efforts presented by the Sharjah Social Empowerment Centre in developing its services reflect its commitment to empowering children and their families and placing their needs and aspirations at the heart of its work.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Centre, said the meeting provided an opportunity to review institutional achievements and share experiences gained in serving orphaned children and their families.

She stressed that reviewing the strategic plan's achievements and performance indicators supports development efforts, helps identify priorities and guides programmes towards outcomes that meet families' needs and support their stability.

Al Suwaidi affirmed the Centre's commitment to developing an integrated system of programmes and services that support children at different stages of their lives, providing opportunities for learning, growth and achieving their ambitions.

She added that developing digital services is part of efforts to facilitate beneficiaries' access to services and accelerate the completion of their transactions, alongside benefiting from the exchange of expertise with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties to improve service quality and impact.

The meeting aims to strengthen institutional cooperation, exchange expertise and empower beneficiaries and their families, in line with Sharjah's commitment to developing people's capabilities and preserving their dignity.