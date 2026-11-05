ICRC delegation visits UAE Field Hospital in Rafah

RAFAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the UAE Field Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to review the medical services provided by the hospital and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of Gaza's healthcare sector.

During a tour of the hospital's departments, the delegation was briefed on its medical capabilities, available equipment and healthcare services provided to patients and injured people, as well as the efforts of Emirati medical teams to provide essential healthcare and alleviate the suffering of residents amid the current humanitarian conditions.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in medical and humanitarian fields to meet the needs of patients and injured people in the Gaza Strip.

The visit is part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to strengthen medical and relief assistance, support Gaza's healthcare sector and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.